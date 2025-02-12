CM Punk shares surprising WWE RAW goal

CM Punk revealed a surprising goal on WWE RAW following this past Monday's show. The Second City Saint was confronted by Logan Paul on this week's episode of RAW.

Punk recently accepted an invitation by WWE's hair and makeup artist Jet Emini to provide a tutorial on his hairstyle. The former AEW World Champion sent a message to Emini on Instagram today and revealed that he would not be satisfied until his hair looked like famous actor Kurt Russell's from back in the day. You can check out Punk's message on his Instagram story by clicking here.

"I will not rest until my hair looks like this on Raw," he wrote.

Trending

The veteran shares an interesting goal for RAW on social media. [Image credit: Screenshot of CM Punk's Instagram story]

Logan Paul eliminated CM Punk from the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this month and interrupted him on this past Monday's edition of RAW. The Maverick went on to defeat Rey Mysterio to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match on March 1. Punk qualified for the match earlier this month on WWE RAW by defeating Sami Zayn.

Bill Apter comments on CM Punk's reaction at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the pop CM Punk received during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Apter noted that Punk got a great reaction during the PLE on February 1. The veteran also claimed that Seth Rollins got the biggest reaction during the Men's Royal Rumble. The Visionary will be facing Finn Balor next Monday on RAW in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

"Well, Penta, when he came out, got an incredible pop. His presentation is incredible. CM Punk, he always gets that pop. Roman Reigns got a huge pop. I can't think of anyone who got that overbearing type of overly loud pop like Alexa Bliss did in the Women's department." Bill added, "Let me correct that. Seth Rollins I think got the biggest pop in the Men's Royal Rumble." [0:27 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

The 46-year-old defeated Seth Rollins on WWE RAW's debut episode on Netflix last month. It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstar earns a title shot at WrestleMania by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback