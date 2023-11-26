4 things CM Punk MUST do in his 2nd WWE run

In a surreal twist that absolutely nobody saw coming, CM Punk is back in WWE after more than 9 years away. Fans all over the world are still reeling from the sight of the Second City Saint on the Stamford-based company's programming, something most never thought would happen again. The return will be talked about for a long time, but after the buzz dies down, it will be time to get to work.

The Straight Edge Superstar has unfinished business in the promotion that he will most likely be looking to put right. Additionally, there are some new feuds and milestones that must be explored to maximize his second run's massive potential. Whenever the curtain falls on Punk's second run in the TKO-owned juggernaut, a few things must be achieved.

Here are four things CM Punk must do in his second run with WWE

#4: CM Punk must win at least one more WWE World Championship in his second run

Ever since CM Punk returned to the pro-wrestling business in 2021, he has been making up for lost time. Despite being an elder statesman, the 45-year old worked a full-time schedule in AEW, winning the World Title twice. Unlike peers such as John Cena, AJ Styles and Randy Orton, The Voice Of The Voiceless will probably not be happy with the veteran gatekeeper role, setting his sights on the gold.

From the buzz created by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' reaction to his return after Survivor Series, Punk might be jumping straight into that title scene. Imagine The Second City Saint dethroning The Visionary at The Royal Rumble and walking into WrestleMania 40 as champion against someone like Gunther or Drew McIntyre!

The 45-year old still has enough left in the tank to have at least one more memorable run as world champion, and the fans are ready to see it.

#3: CM Punk must enter the WWE Hall Of Fame

CM Punk is a future first-ballot WWE Hall Of Famer, having won two Money In The Bank briefcases and a Triple Crown including six world titles. He has created numerous iconic moments with everyone from The Rock to John Cena to Brock Lesnar to The Undertaker. Now he has returned, and is set to make more classic moments with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and so on.

Provided his second run doesn't end like his first or his time in AEW, The Voice Of The Voiceless should end this chapter with a Hall Of Fame ring. It would be the only fitting end to his illustrious career after his last two stints in major promotions ended in chaos.

#2: CM Punk must exhaust all the dream feuds the WWE Universe wants to see him have with current stars

As aforementioned, CM Punk had classic feuds with multiple legends in his first WWE run that are still talked about today. A few of his iconic rivals remain, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and fellow Survivor Series returnee Randy Orton. However, the old guard has largely been replaced by a new breed of fresh opponents, almost all of whom are compelling dance partners for the returning icon.

Names like Gunther, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, Jey Uso and Logan Paul will be high on fans' priority opponents list for the Straight Edge Superstar. Not to mention past rivals Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns, who are each arguably in the prime versions of their careers. Before all is said and done, these blockbuster feuds must be in the history books.

#1: CM Punk must main-event WrestleMania in his current WWE run

One of CM Punk's main frustrations from his first run with WWE was the fact that he didn't headline WrestleMania despite being a top star. Despite drumming up plenty of interest and being a top merchandise mover, the Chicago native found himself repeatedly sidelined from the biggest match of the year. For years, it seemed this injustice might never be rectified, but it is now a possibility.

Rumors are already swirling around a potential World Heavyweight Championship feud between Punk and Seth Rollins, which could take place at WrestleMania 40. Should that come to pass, the duo headlining one of the nights of the Show Of Shows would not only be a great full circle moment for the challenger but also for the champion, who has never had a "proper" WrestleMania main event either.

What would you like to see CM Punk accomplish in this new chapter of his career? Sound off in the comments section below.

