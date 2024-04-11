4 Things Cody Rhodes can do on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes 'finished the story' in what is being called 'The Greatest WrestleMania Main Event' by defeating the invincible Roman Reigns in an emotional moment.

Fresh off the biggest victory of his career, Rhodes is in a festive mood, which will bring him to SmackDown on Friday. This would be the first time The American Nightmare would head to the blue brand as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Considering the magnitude of the likely appearance, WWE Universe can expect something special, and here, we predict four suggestions for such a monumental occasion.

#4. Paul Heyman acknowledges Cody Rhodes

On the RAW After WrestleMania XL, The Rock addressed The American Nightmare. While The Final Boss claimed that his story with Rhodes had just begun, he acknowledged the new champion and his tremendous accomplishment.

It seems as if Rhodes has humbled The Bloodline. Following up on The Great One's endorsement, Paul Heyman, The Wise Man, could interrupt The American Nightmare on SmackDown to acknowledge the 38-year-old superstar.

Since Reigns seems to be taking time off, Heyman would likely come alone. The recently-inducted Hall of Famer could pay respect to Rhodes and shake his hands as a sign of endorsement.

#3. Cody Rhodes acknowledges Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

In the middle of the raw emotion and enormous hype surrounding Cody Rhodes' remarkable coronation, the wrestling world seems to have lost sight of The American Nightmare's "Shield"- Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

The Visionary kept his promise at Mania. In addition to serving as a dependable and loyal ally in the tag team match against Roman Reigns and The Rock, Rollins came out in his Shield attire to tilt the scales in Rhodes' favor.

The brilliant move resulted in Reigns' emotions getting the better of him. The Tribal Chief had the opportunity to attack Rhodes with the chair and seal the win, but he broke Rollins' back as revenge for splitting The Shield a decade ago.

However, despite his sacrifice, The Visionary's efforts have gone unnoticed. Fortunately, the company and The American Nightmare can right that wrong when Rhodes publicly acknowledges Rollins on SmackDown.

#2. Cody Rhodes gets interrupted by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, only to be rescued by Jey Uso

The Bloodline may not be done with Cody Rhodes. The Rock publicly stated as such, but his story with Rhodes has been paused as The Brahma Bull steps away from the squared circle. However, the same cannot be said for the faction's henchmen, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

The two brothers could do The Bloodline's bidding again when they interrupt and attack Rhodes on SmackDown. Unfortunately for them, Jey Uso could come out to even the odds. This would set up a massive tag team match for the main event.

Rhodes and "Main Event" Jey Uso could team up again to dispatch The Bloodline, sending the fans home happy as the WrestleMania season comes to a memorable close.

#1. Sheamus Brogue Kicks his way to a massive championship opportunity

This one is more of something that happens to Cody Rhodes. With The Bloodline in the rear-view mirror, he needs a new challenger. Enter Sheamus, whose return was imminent following the promotional video package on RAW.

Although there are some murmurs that it could be held off till the WWE Draft, Triple H could jump the gun on his return by booking it as early as SmackDown. The best option is to have The Celtic Warrior return as a heel to challenge The American Nightmare.

All he needs to do is Brogue Kick the champion, reminding him that the celebration is over. A veteran like Sheamus would put Rhodes to the test early in his reign, and let's not forget the potential "bangers" the rivalry would produce.

