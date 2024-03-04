4 Things Cody Rhodes can do on WWE RAW - 38-year-old star to join him and Seth Rollins against The Bloodline?

Cody Rhodes has been back in WWE for nearly two years now, and his run has been incredible. He started his stint by defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 and later beat him twice at significant premium live events.

In his third match against Rollins, Rhodes suffered an injury but returned in time for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match, which he won. He then headlined WrestleMania 39 Night Two with Roman Reigns but failed to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Last Month, The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble Match again and hopes to defeat The Tribal Chief at The Show Of Shows. He has the biggest match of his career in a few weeks, and the storyline is getting more interesting with each passing day.

Rhodes is expected to appear on RAW tonight. Hence, this article will look at four different and exciting things that The American Nightmare could do on the red show.

#4 He could get a pep talk from CM Punk

CM Punk at NXT Deadline

CM Punk shocked the world at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. After nearly a decade away from the promotion, he made his epic return. Unfortunately, he was injured in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, and his WrestleMania 40 dreams went up in smoke.

While CM Punk has been out of action due to the aforementioned injury, he hasn't been entirely out of the spotlight. He appeared on WWE RAW to announce his injury a few weeks ago and even at WrestleMania XL Kickoff.

There's a chance Punk could be utilized on RAW this week. If The Second City Saint does appear, he could have an in-ring promo with Cody Rhodes, encouraging The American Nightmare to accept The Bloodline's WrestleMania challenge and defeat The Tribal Chief. The pep talk could be the motivation that Rhodes needs.

#3 Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins could accept The Bloodline's WrestleMania challenge

As noted, The Rock and Roman Reigns issued a big challenge to Cody Rhodes last Friday. The pair targeted Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on WWE SmackDown.

The challenge was for a tag team match at WrestleMania 40 Night One. If the babyface duo wins, The Rock and the rest of The Bloodline will be barred from ringside for Rhodes' bout with Reigns on Night Two. If they lose, The American Nightmare's match with The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40 will be contested under Bloodline Rules.

The offer may be too enticing to give up for the babyfaces. Both Rhodes and Rollins want to put an end to The Bloodline, and getting the group barred from ringside for Rhodes' match with Reigns could be the first step in achieving their goal. Hence, they might ultimately accept the challenge on RAW.

#2 Rhodes could decline The Rock & Roman Reigns' WWE WrestleMania challenge

While it would make sense for Cody Rhodes to accept the challenge The Bloodline issued on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Seth Rollins might be less interested.

The Visionary is set to go one-on-one with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. Cody Rhodes might be willing to pull double duty in the hopes of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but is Rollins necessarily open to doing the same when he has his title to defend?

While Seth Rollins' bravado could lead him to accept the challenge, Rhodes could step up and decline it for his ally's sake. Instead, The American Nightmare could insist he faces The Rock one-on-one instead of involving Rollins at all.

#1 Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins could recruit Jey Uso to help fight The Bloodline

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Even if Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins stick together to take down The Bloodline, the two incredibly talented WWE performers are still outnumbered. The Rock, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso make for a dangerous combination.

Thankfully, others could help the babyface pair. The most obvious person could be 38-year-old Jey Uso. The WWE star was once a member of The Bloodline, and he was constantly a victim of verbal, physical, and mental abuse. This led to him leaving the Samoan faction last year.

Jimmy Uso has remained a thorn in Jey's side since the latter departed the group. Hence, Main Event Jey could join Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in their war against The Bloodline. Rhodes and Rollins might ask Main Event Jey Uso to officially join their cause on this week's RAW.

