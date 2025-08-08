4 Things Cody Rhodes can do on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes captured the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam by defeating John Cena in an incredible match. With this rivalry seemingly over, The American Nightmare will now march forward looking for a fresh start. Clash in Paris is set to be WWE's next premium live event, and fans have been wondering what the future holds for him.

Rhodes is advertised for tonight's episode of SmackDown, where he may find his first challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship. From a past rival confronting him to a top star knocking him out, several things can happen with The Prodigal Son on the blue brand's show. With the show seeing the fallout of SummerSlam, things may get chaotic.

Let's take a look at four things Cody Rhodes can do on WWE SmackDown tonight:

#4. Acknowledge John Cena for his SummerSlam match

Cody Rhodes could show up tonight on SmackDown to a thunderous reception from the crowd. He could address his SummerSlam match against John Cena, expressing gratitude toward the 48-year-old. Rhodes could reveal how it was a monumental moment for him to defeat a legend like Cena.

He could tell the WWE Universe how he had desperately wanted to face the real John Cena, and he eventually got that at SummerSlam. The American Nightmare could also praise the WWE legend for giving him a tough fight and could officially declare the end of his rivalry with The Unseen 17.

#3. Address his future as Undisputed WWE Champion

Cody Rhodes might open the show tonight in the ring in what will be his first appearance as Undisputed WWE Champion since SummerSlam. He could deliver a passionate promo, reflecting on his journey toward reclaiming the coveted title. Rhodes could also address his future and goals in his second run as the champion.

He could state that he intends to make his current reign far more profound and impactful than the previous one. The American Nightmare might reiterate his commitment to being a fighting champion who represents fans and upholds the Undisputed WWE Title's prestige.

#2. A confrontation with Logan Paul

Cody Rhodes is riding on red-hot momentum coming off his fresh victory over John Cena at SummerSlam. Just when he would be discussing what's next for him, Logan Paul's theme song could hit the arena. The Maverick could come out and interrupt Rhodes to challenge him for the coveted title.

He could boast about how he defeated Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at SummerSlam and that now he is coming after Cody's gold. Both superstars could get involved in a heated exchange of words, with Paul ultimately asking The American Nightmare to put the Undisputed WWE Title on the line at Clash in Paris.

#1. Cody Rhodes may get attacked from behind

During his segment on tonight's SmackDown, Cody Rhodes could discuss the potential opponents he can face now that he holds the coveted title. Just as he would be wrapping up his segment, Drew McIntyre could show up out of nowhere, hitting him with a devastating Claymore from behind.

He could leave the newly crowned champion reeling on the mat. While Rhodes could be lying in the ring, The Scottish Warrior could raise the Undisputed WWE Title in the air, indicating that he is coming after the gold. With this segment, the company can sow the seeds of their potential match at Clash in Paris.

