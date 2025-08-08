4 potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown will feature the aftermath of an exciting SummerSlam weekend. As of now, several things have been advertised for the show, including two major segments. However, the ending of the show will be the focal point, which is set to be the main headline of the blue brand tonight.

WWE often keeps the most compelling part of the show for the last hour, and the same can be expected for tonight's episode of SmackDown. From a chaotic brawl spilling at the ringside to a top star stepping up against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title, there are several ways the show can go off air tonight.

Let's take a look at four potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight:

#4. A massive brawl may close WWE SmackDown

John Cena is set to appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown to address his future. He is expected to discuss the controversial ending of SummerSlam, where he received a devastating F5 from a returning Brock Lesnar. Considering his Never-Give-Up attitude, Cena might call out The Beast Incarnate for a fight.

Without any hesitation, Lesnar might show up and stomp into the ring. Both superstars could be involved in a massive brawl that could spill all over the arena. Nick Aldis might rush into the scene with a horde of security personnel to separate the two superstars, with the show going off air.

#3. The Wyatt Sicks could hunt down the MFT on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa successfully defended the United States Championship against Jacob Fatu at SummerSlam with the help of his faction. However, tonight, Nick Aldis might put him and one of his stablamates in a tag team match against Fatu and Jimmy Uso. During the climax of the match, The Wyatt Sicks might show up out of nowhere, surrounding the MFT.

The horrifying faction could ambush each member of Solo Sikoa's faction, marking the beginning of a new rivalry. Uncle Howdy may tease that his sights are now set on Sikoa's United States Championship. With that, WWE SmackDown might go off air as Howdy's laughs echo in the arena, wrapping the WWE Universe in its ominous presence.

#2. Drew McIntyre could stand tall over Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is set to make an appearance on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown to discuss his future. It will be his first appearance on the blue brand since winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. WWE is expected to reveal Rhodes' next challenger in this segment, and it could be none other than Drew McIntyre.

As The American Nightmare wraps up his promo, The Scottish Warrior could knock him out with a thunderous Claymore from behind. With such a bold move, McIntyre may reveal that he is coming after Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship. The show might go off the air with Drew standing tall with the championship over Rhodes' motionless body.

#1. Brock Lesnar may lay out John Cena with an F5

Brock Lesnar is highly expected to make an appearance tonight on WWE SmackDown following his earth-shattering return this past weekend. The Beast Incarnate could once again wreak havoc in the ring. As John Cena could be talking about the events of SummerSlam, Lesnar might come out in the same way as he did on Sunday.

With the same intensity, he could circle the ring before taking off his cap and jacket. The Cenation Leader could prepare to fight, but The Beast Incarnate might outmaneuver him once again to deliver another thunderous F5. After laying out John Cena, Brock Lesnar might leave the ring and walk away with WWE SmackDown going off air.

