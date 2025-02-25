4 Things Finn Balor can do now that The Judgment Day are champions again

The Judgment Day is finally back on track on WWE RAW. Finn Balor could be very pleased with the group’s recent efforts.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez battled their way to a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship win on the latest edition of RAW. Dominik Mysterio played a huge role in the group’s success on Monday night.

With the faction getting some gold again, the members' fate could change in the coming weeks. It would be good to see The Prince lead from the front again and make some important changes that can elevate Judgment Day on RAW.

Check out the four things Finn Balor can do now that his faction has a title again.

#4. Allow Dominik Mysterio to make more decisions for The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio got Finn Balor a top opportunity on last week’s RAW. However, The Prince fell short and could not defeat Seth Rollins to earn a spot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match.

Meanwhile, Dom also got Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez the match that won them the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Dominik is the only one doing things right for the group at the moment.

In the upcoming edition of RAW, Finn Balor could agree that he should have listened to the former NXT North American Champion more. He could get more comfortable with Dominik and allow him to make more high-profile decisions for the group in the future.

#3. Allow a new member to be added to the faction

Dominik Mysterio has been pitching the idea of inducting a new member in Judgment Day. Liv Morgan has been all for the idea, but Finn Balor has been completely against it.

The title win could change Balor’s mood. Following his clearance, he could now allow Dominik to bring in a new member to the group, which could see the group’s fortune change in the coming weeks.

Dirty Dom could bring in Malakai Black as the newest member of the faction. He could do so without Finn’s approval, and make Malakai the new unsaid leader of the group to increase the tensions.

#2. Challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW

The latest edition of RAW teased a rivalry few had in mind but now want to see. Bron Breakker ripped through the male members of Judgment Day, and Finn Balor was forced to retreat.

Both sides are playing heel characters, but it would be great to see Bron and Finn compete in the ring. The Prince could decide to go after Breakker’s Intercontinental Championship.

A title win would seriously help Finn Balor get back on track in WWE. He has taken too many losses in crucial matches to remain on top.

Breakker seems to be entering a rivalry with AJ Styles. However, the Judgment Day leader could also make his way into the rivalry to make it a Triple Threat affair and take the title home.

#1. Finn Balor could sabotage WWE’s power couple

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have reconciled well after the former’s Women’s World Championship loss to Rhea Ripley. Dominik got Liv and Raquel a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match and helped them win the titles.

Finn Balor may not be happy with the women winning gold, especially after he crashed out of the Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match. It could see him plot against the power couple and cause tensions between them,

Fans could see The Prince play the devil and break up the two stars to take control of matters once again. Liv and Dom seem too powerful as a couple and Finn could break them up to become the true leader once again.

