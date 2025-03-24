4 things Gunther can do on WWE RAW tonight

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will be on Monday Night RAW tonight in Glasgow, Scotland. The Ring General is incensed these days with Main Event Jey Uso and has attacked him twice on RAW back-to-back. Tonight, he isn't slated for any match, but he can appear to address the WWE Universe about his attacks on Jey Uso in the last two weeks.

On that note, we'll take a look at four things Gunther can do on WWE RAW tonight.

#4. Attack Jey Uso from behind again

Jey Uso has a tag team match tonight against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory (A-Town Down Under) on RAW. He will also be joined by a mystery partner in the bout tonight. In the past two weeks, Jey has beaten both Grayson Waller and Theory in singles contests. He pinned Theory last week in a matter of just six seconds.

So, just like the last two weeks, Gunther can once again attack Jey on RAW from behind. Previously, he executed a sleeper hold on Jey and made him pass out. However, Jey can neutralize the attack this time and instead give Gunther a taste of his own medicine.

#3. Challenge Jey Uso to a Last Man Standing Match at WWE WrestleMania 41

As of now, there is no special stipulation announced for the World Heavyweight title match between Jey and Gunther at WrestleMania 41. The Ring General can come out on RAW tonight and challenge The Yeet Master to a Last Man Standing match. Jey can then come out and accept the challenge before they start brawling with each other once again.

#2. Take shots at Jey's father and WWE legend Rikishi

Gunther is known for taking swipes at WWE legends. He has previously verbally attacked WWE legends Goldberg and Bret Hart. Therefore, on tonight's show, Gunther can make personal comments about Jey's father, Rikishi.

The Hall of Famer has been more than excited to see his son compete for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Since Rikishi is also rumored to show up at 'Mania this year, and possibly save Jey from Gunther, The Ring General can bring the Hall of Famer into the picture by insulting him on the show tonight. While the 59-year-old legend will not make an appearance on the show tonight, he can exact revenge on The Imperium leader at WrestleMania.

#1. Cost Jey and his mystery partner the match on RAW tonight

Although it has not been revealed, TNA Champion, Joe Hendy is rumored to be Jey's partner on the show tonight. It will be Hendry's debut on the red brand if he turns out to be The Yeet Master's partner against the A-Town Down Under.

However, their chances of winning the bout can be spoiled by The Ring General tonight. Just like the last two times, Gunther can once again appear all of a sudden and cost Jey and Hendry their match against Waller and Theory.

It remains to be seen who turns out to be Jey's partner, and how Gunther will react to The Yeet Master's match tonight.

