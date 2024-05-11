4 things that could happen at Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul's contract signing on WWE SmackDown next week 

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired on the FOX network last night and it featured a big-time announcement. General Manager Nick Aldis kicked off the show and then welcomed Cody Rhodes to the ring.

The two men are very familiar with one another and exchange pleasantries, but ultimately, business comes first. Aldis then noted that Cody would be defending his prized title at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event before introducing his opponent.

Logan Paul then came out. The United States Champion went face-to-face with The American Nightmare the pair had a heated verbal confrontation where both stars took shots at the other. While things were getting personal, they ultimately ended the segment without getting physical.

Now, both men will be involved in a big segment together next week. Cody and Logan will be having a contract signing. This is World Wrestling Entertainment, so things are never quite that easy. This article will look at a handful of things that could happen when they are together next Friday.

Below are four things that could happen at Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul's contract signing on WWE SmackDown next week.

#4. Logan Paul could knock Cody Rhodes out

Logan Paul is known for a lot of things. He is a podcaster, amateur wrestler, actor, and YouTuber. Naturally, fans know him for his time in WWE now too. Beyond that, though, Paul is a boxer who even went toe-to-toe with Floyd Mayweather.

The Maverick has deadly hands that he uses in WWE whenever he can. Paul has managed to knock out or nearly knock out several big names with his stiff punch, including Seth Rollins. Come Friday Night SmackDown, Cody Rhodes may be next.

When Cody and Paul are face-to-face or even across from each other with a table between them, The Maverick could swing on Rhodes. He may need to do it when Cody isn't suspecting the attack, but regardless, he could knock The American Nightmare out ahead of the King and Queen of the Ring event.

#3. KSI could make another WWE appearance

Logan Paul is a hated WWE superstar, but he does have a lot of friends from the YouTube and social media world, along with various celebrities. This includes gamers, reactors, NFL players, and even his own brother.

One man who has been seen with Logan on more than one occasion is KSI. Unfortunately, things never quite go how KSI would like when he is around WWE. He has been attacked by performers before, including suffering an RKO in the middle of the ring courtesy of Randy Orton.

KSI could once again be alongside Paul. If history is any indication, things could get physical with KSI ultimately eating The Cross Rhodes in the center of the ring. This would be a sign to Logan of what may come his way.

#2. Logan Paul could reveal that his United States Title won't be on the line

The announcement of a champion vs. champion match had some fans excited, but others were more critical of the decision. In fact, it was even included as a detractor to last night's episode of WWE SmackDown in Sportskeeda's Best and Worst article.

The issue, of course, is that WWE fans finally got their wish in the past year or so with the world titles being split and now the tag team titles also separating. The company almost immediately crowning a double champion right after isn't ideal, especially if the belts are unified.

That doesn't have to be the case, though. When Cody and Logan go face-to-face next week, The Maverick could reveal that as part of the contract for the bout, his prized United States Title won't be on the line. Instead, only Cody's gold will be up for grabs. This would prevent any issues with a double champion, while keeping the match in place.

#1. A frustrated AJ Styles could attack

AJ Styles had an amazing time at WWE Backlash France. He challenged Cody Rhodes for his prized title in the main event and the fans were deeply invested in the bout. Unfortunately, The Phenomenal One ultimately lost.

Despite his loss, AJ focused his energy on the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. He battled Randy Orton in the main event of WWE SmackDown in an effort to advance. Once again, AJ lost. This loss killed his plans of gaining momentum and earning another title opportunity against The American Nightmare.

An angry Styles may be furious over his recent setbacks and crash the contract signing. He could either brutalize Cody Rhodes to help Paul or even attack both men to try to let out his frustration. Who knows, AJ could find his way into the match if he pulls this off.

