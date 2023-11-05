4 things that could happen in WWE after Ric Flair signed with AEW

AEW announced the signing of 16-time World Champion Ric Flair on November 2, 2023, to an extremely mixed reaction. On one hand, some people saw it as a great full-circle return to the network where he arguably did his best work alongside one of his great rivals from that era, Sting. On the other hand, many felt the move was unnecessary for, or even detrimental to, Tony Khan's company.

When the dust settled on the announcement, one of the main questions on everyone's mind was how WWE would react to the news. The Nature Boy is, after all, one of their most decorated icons and the father of arguably their greatest-ever female star, Charlotte Flair. While there have been no immediate comments or attempts to erase Flair's effect by the Stamford-based company, the move is bound to have a fallout sooner or later.

Without further ado, let's look at four things that may happen in WWE as a result of Ric Flair signing a multi-year deal with AEW.

#4: Ric Flair's signature taunt could be removed from the WWE intro

Expand Tweet

The WWE intro is one of the most crucial parts of its programming. It welcomes fans to each episode of its three weekly shows and every premium live event, setting the mood for the action to come. The intro features some of the most iconic visuals and soundbites from the company greats, the first of which is Ric Flair's "Wooooo!".

The company has been guilty of "erasing" stars from their product once they cross over to the land of the Elite, and this could be no different. People may call it pettiness or a strategic business decision, but having another company's employee prominently featured in your introductory graphic seems counterproductive. This is exactly why many foresee Flair's iconic taunt being removed from the WWE intro sooner or later.

#3: Ric Flair's move to AEW could be used against Charlotte Flair in WWE

The Flairs' legacies will always be intertwined.

Charlotte Flair is the most decorated female superstar in WWE history. The Queen has won 14 world championships on the main roster, twice as many as any other woman to ever step into the company. While this is undoubtedly due to her incredible athleticism and otherworldly strength, there is no denying that the Flair legacy played a considerable role in her success.

As a result, her father's AEW move could be used against her in various ways. For instance, other stars like Becky Lynch could win more championships to catch up to her record so as to diminish her importance to the division. Even in Kayfabe, opponents could reference Ric Flair in promos to attempt to throw her off her game. Whatever may be the direction, the Queen will remain a top star in the promotion.

#2: John Cena or Randy Orton could become 17-time World Champion

Expand Tweet

Ric Flair's greatest achievement in WWE is arguably the record that he shares with John Cena for being a 16-time World Champion. The iconic mark has been preserved for decades, presumably out of respect for The Nature Boy, despite calls for Cena, Randy Orton, or Charlotte Flair to break it. In turn, the legendary performer mostly stayed with the company, keeping the positive relationship alive.

Now that the jet-flyin', limousine ridin', kiss stealin', wheelin' dealin' son of a gun has signed a long-term deal with AEW, that record might be in peril. No one was close to his record during his years in TNA Wrestling, but now Cena, Orton, and his own daughter are quite close. Could one of Cena or Orton become a 17-time World Champion in retaliation? Only time will tell.

It is unlikely that the record would be given to the Queen, and the next reason will reveal why.

#1: Charlotte Flair could trade WWE for AEW once her contract expires

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair, for all her accomplishments in WWE, is first and foremost Ric Flair's daughter. Moreover, she is married to Andrade El Idolo, who, like her father, is an employee of AEW. Such familial connections play a huge part in contract negotiations and could turn the Queen's head once her WWE contract expires.

This might be far off, with the 14-time World Champion being rumored to have signed a five-year, multi-million dollar deal with WWE recently. If The Nature Boy and Andrade El Idolo extend their stays with Tony Khan's company until then, we could see her join them in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

What do you think will be WWE's actions following Ric Flair's move to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here