4 things Jacob Fatu could do at WWE Elimination Chamber

Jacob Fatu is a member of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown and has become a star since joining the promotion last year. The veteran competed in a Triple Threat Elimination Chamber qualifying match this past Friday night on SmackDown but came up short.

Damian Priest defeated Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match next month. Solo Sikoa attempted to interfere but accidentally caught Tama Tonga with a Samoan Spike. Fatu was distracted by the incident, and Priest was able to pin Braun Strowman to win the match.

Listed below are four things Jacob Fatu can do at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

#4. Jacob Fatu could attack John Cena at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

John Cena came up short in the Men's Royal Rumble match and announced that he would be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber match next month. The Cenation Leader did not have to win a qualifying match like everyone else.

Jacob Fatu could be furious after failing to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match and may decide to take out his frustrations on John Cena at the PLE. Fatu might attack Cena during his entrance and demand to be his replacement at Elimination Chamber next month.

#3. He could have a rematch against Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu battled each other at Saturday Night's Main Event last month. The Monster of All Monsters picked up the victory via disqualification after Fatu mercilessly beat him down.

Strowman may want to get revenge on the Bloodline star and could approach SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis in the next couple of weeks. The former Universal Champion could demand a rematch against Fatu at Elimination Chamber, and Aldis would likely grant him the request.

#2. Fatu could invade the Men's Elimination Chamber match

CM Punk, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, John Cena, and Damian Priest are the stars who will be in action in the Men's Elimination Chamber match on March 1. Jacob Fatu may snap ahead of Elimination Chamber 2025 and decide to make a bold move at the PLE next month.

The former MLW star could break into the Elimination Chamber and attack whoever crosses his path. This would cause WWE security to intervene and drag him out of the ring. It may also lead to a rivalry with one of the stars in the Men's Elimination Chamber on the road to WrestleMania 41.

#1. Fatu could attack the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match

Solo Sikoa lost to Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match last month on WWE RAW and has barely been on SmackDown ever since. He showed up during last night's show and told Jacob Fatu to bring the Undisputed WWE Championship back to The Bloodline by qualifying for the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Fatu failed to do so on WWE SmackDown and may be planning on attacking the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match in a couple of weeks. The 32-year-old could brutally attack the winner and make it known that he would not stop until he was added to the Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes and Fatu have teased a rivalry in recent weeks, and the Bloodline star may decide to force the company's hand.

