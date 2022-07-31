Multiple surprises, match of the year candidate- 4 things we learned at WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam 2022 will definitely go down in history. The WWE Universe is still oozing with excitement, for they witnessed an incredible event. While almost every premium live event has its ups and downs, the Biggest Party of the Summer may have been one of the most memorable shows of recent times.

At the mega-event, fans saw Roman Reigns retain his Unified WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a grueling Last Man Standing Match. However, the Mysterios, with some help from Edge, finally exacted revenge on Judgment Day, and Liv Morgan held onto her SmackDown Women's Title following a controversial finish that drew Ronda Rousey's ire.

Coming out of SummerSlam, the WWE Universe learned a lot, and this listicle explores four such lessons.

#4 Leave the surprises to WWE

As the second-biggest event of the year, a couple of surprises are inevitable for SummerSlam. Last year we witnessed Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch return to WWE following their long hiatuses. This year's spectacle was once again not short on shockers.

Immediately following the RAW Women's Championship match, Bayley, Dakota Kai (who was released a few months ago), and IVO SKY emerged to stare down Bianca Belar. With this, the red brand's women's division will now receive a much-needed boost.

Hall of Famer Kane was also present to announce the attendance figures. It is always a pleasure for the WWE Universe to witness the Mayor of Knox County in or out of character.

Perhaps the event's biggest surprise, Edge re-emerged for the first time in two months to exact revenge on his former disciples. His return was expected, but the entrance and his vicious onslaught on the Judgment Day were beautifully executed.

#3 Sometimes, less is more.

Heading into SummerSlam, only 8 matches were officially announced. Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Gunther, and many others were omitted from the card.

While WWE found a way to squeeze in a few of these omissions to the show, they still ended up booking only eight matches, which was an understandable decision. Due to fewer announced encounters, the show was not dragged unnecessarily.

Even more, the competitors were allowed sufficient time to wrestle, and most of the matches were not rushed. The flexible card allowed WWE's Tribal Chief and the Beast Incarnate to put together a twenty-three-minute war with everyone on the edge of their seats. If there were time constraints, the quality would've taken a dip.

#2 Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan will probably continue

The SmackDown Women's Championship match between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey raised quite a few eye-brows owing to the controversial finish. As Morgan countered the arm-bar into a pin, the referee counted to three and called for the bell, but the champion tapped out before the three-count.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was livid. The former RAW Women's Champion attacked Morgan from behind and incapacitated her before locking the referee in a devastating arm-bar. This may herald a full-fledged character change for Rousey, but only time will tell.

With Morgan's not-so-clean victory and Rousey's possible heel-turn, it seems that the rivalry between the two will probably continue.

#1 Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are two of the very best in sports-entertainment

The main event of SummerSlam 2022 was a match the fans had seen several times before. For some, it was a lazy booking to schedule another rematch between Reigns and Lesnar, with an added hardcore stipulation, but few were left complaining once they tore the house down.

The Last Man Standing Match was probably the best main roster encounter of the year and a sure-shot match-of-the-year candidate. The Tribal Chief and the Beast Incarnate fought all over the stadium in a brutal war that left the ringside a mess. Unlike their battle at WrestleMania 38, this one exceeded all expectations and promises.

The eventual war saw each warrior bring out the best in each other. Theory tried to cash in on his Money in the Bank contract, but Lesnar laid him out with a spine-shattering F5 on the outside. Several tables were broken as the Unified WWE Universal Champion Samoan dropped his opponent onto the announce table.

Paul Heyman was not immune either, as his former client put him through a table with a devastating F5. However, the highlight has to be Lesnar toppling over the ring with a tractor. Eventually, Reigns, with some help from the Usos, buried the challenger under tables and steel steps to keep him down for the ten-count and retained his Unified WWE Universal title.

