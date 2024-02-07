4 things that may happen if Cody Rhodes doesn't face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40 

WrestleMania is undoubtedly the biggest event hosted by WWE every single year. The first-ever WrestleMania event took place back in 1985. In April 2024, the Sports Entertainment juggernaut will host WrestleMania 40.

For most fans, the main event of the two-night affair seemed obvious, especially when the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match came to an end. Cody Rhodes stood tall and pointed to Roman Reigns, teasing an epic rematch fans have been dying for what has been a year in the making.

However, things took a dramatic shift last week. When Cody and Roman went face-to-face on SmackDown, Rhodes claimed he would not be finishing his story at WrestleMania. Instead, The Rock came out. In the days since then, fans have been furious, even chanting "Rocky Sucks" during RAW to voice their displeasure.

Many people believe The Rock has stolen Cody's defining WrestleMania moment. While it remains to be seen if the match goes on as planned, for now, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock appears to be the direction. This could potentially have a major negative impact on the Stamford-based company in a number of ways. This article will look at a handful of examples of how Cody being removed could change things going forward.

Below are four things that may happen if Cody Rhodes does not face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. Fans may turn against the match

Expand Tweet

As noted, fans are outraged over the events of Friday Night SmackDown. They believe that Cody Rhodes' story has been ruined courtesy of The Rock's intervention. As a result, there is now a lot of animosity towards The People's Champion.

There is a chance that if WWE presses forward and books The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, the crowds will turn against the match even more. In every segment ahead of the show, the two may face "Rocky Sucks" and "We Want Cody" chants. The match itself could go even more poorly.

Fans could end up chanting and booing throughout the entire ordeal. If fans truly want Cody and feel ripped off by The American Nightmare being removed from the main event of The Show of Shows, they may not even give the bout a chance.

#3. WWE's recent boom may end courtesy of a lack of consumer confidence

Expand Tweet

WWE has been experiencing a major surge in business. While financial metrics were up even prior to Vince McMahon leaving the company in 2022, things have hit an all-time high ever since Triple H took over the creative direction of the Stamford-based company.

Under Triple H's leadership, WWE is regularly setting record gates, selling a ton of merchandise, and drawing the best attendance they have on a consistent basis in decades. Put simply, business has been booming under Triple H's watch.

Sadly, that could change with this move. If fans feel ripped off, it may kill consumer confidence. If the audience also believes The Rock is derailing Triple H's vision, they may lose interest. The last thing the audience wants is for stories and superstars to stop mattering in favor of legends like in the Vince McMahon era.

#2. Cody Rhodes may not re-sign with the company

Cody Rhodes in picture.

Cody Rhodes is one of WWE's most popular performers. While this may not have been the case during his original tenure, it certainly has been ever since he made his return in 2022. He defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 and has remained a key figure in the Stamford-based promotion ever since.

Truthfully, his time in the company this go around has been fantastic. He has been treated as one of the faces of the Stamford-based promotion. In theory, Cody should be ecstatic with WWE. Given that he was rumored to be looking to sign a new contract soon, this move could not be a worse decision on the part of The Rock and TKO Group Holdings.

If Cody is truly being passed up on his WrestleMania 40 main event and he can no longer finish his story, Rhodes may choose against re-signing with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut altogether. Now more popular than ever, The American Nightmare could return to All Elite Wrestling once his deal ends as payback for being replaced by The Rock.

#1. The locker room's morale may drop significantly

Trick Williams (left), John Cena (middle), and Carmelo Hayes (right)

As noted, WWE's business has been on fire as of late. Fans are enjoying the product more than they have in years, and the company is making record money. With more fans watching and engaging, it is easy to see that the locker room's morale has also been through the roof.

The Vince McMahon era led to a lot of discontent. Constant releases, script changes, and other odd quirks from Mr. McMahon led to many people being miserable, walking on eggshells, or flat-out looking to leave. Triple H's regime seems to have the opposite feeling.

However, that may change if this move is made. A part-timer stealing the main event from a hard-working talent is a Vince McMahon move. If talent sees a hard-working and popular star lose his spot thanks to The Rock, they may feel like any hard work they put in going forward is pointless. That would be detrimental to morale.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE