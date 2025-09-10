4 Things that may happen if Jey Uso turns heel in WWE

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE has dropped major hints for the heel turn of Jey Uso. The YEET Master behavior was seen to have changed with Jimmy Uso in a backstage segment, and even Big Jim marked his conduct similar to Roman Reigns.At the end of the show, Jey Speared LA Knight despite the Megastar and Jimmy being on the same page against the Vision. All this shows that the Triple H creative regime could be planning for the heel turn of the Samoan Twins.In this article, we will discuss four things that may happen if Jey Uso turns heel in WWE.#4. Another match between The Usos in WWELast time, when Jimmy Uso turned his back on Jey Uso, a match between them unfolded at WWE WrestleMania XL, where the YEET Master emerged as the winner. So, if Jey turns heel, it's likely that he will either turn his side against Big Jim or start behaving poorly with him.This could eventually result in Jimmy vs Jey Uso, another match in the Stamford-based promotion. Meanwhile, this time, the SmackDown star will be a face turn, whereas Jey will be the villainous one.#3. New Vision member in the near future?Wrestling Pics &amp;amp; Clips @WrestleClipsLINK&quot;YOU KINDA SOUND LIKE ROMAN&quot; OHHH SH*TTT ARE THEY PLANTING THE SEEDS FOR A JEY USO HEEL TURN?? #WWERawIf Jey Uso turns heel on Monday Night RAW, he may join hands with Seth Rollins and emerge as the new member of the Vision faction. Currently, the Usos are set to lock horns against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at the Wrestlepalooza Premium live event.So if they suffer the loss and Jey turns heel against Jimmy Uso, there are high chances that the YEET Master may join forces with the Visionary association. This will not only solidify Jey's heel turn but also strengthen the Revolutionary alliance.#2. A feud against Roman Reigns?John @johndauria6LINKBabyface Roman Reigns vs heel Jey Uso we will be thereIf Jey Uso turns heel and, in the process, betrays Jimmy Uso, then a feud between Roman and Jey is expected to unfold. It's crucial to note that despite Reigns' run as the Tribal Chief, he has never backstabbed anyone in his family. Everyone turned against him due to his poor behaviour.If the YEET Master backstabs Big Jim, Roman may side with Jimmy Uso and oppose the actions of the former World Champion. This will establish a feud between the OG Bloodline members, which will indeed be intriguing to witness.#1. A heel run as Champion on WWE RAWIf WWE turns Jey Uso into a heel star, he may likely get another title reign on the red brand. Here, the title reigns doesn't imply the World Champions only, but it could also include the Intercontinental Championship.Giving a title run to the YEET Master as a heel could effectively portray his strong character as a villain on Monday Night RAW.