  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 4 Things that may happen if Jey Uso turns heel in WWE

4 Things that may happen if Jey Uso turns heel in WWE

By Love Verma
Published Sep 10, 2025 06:17 GMT
Major things may happen in Jey Uso turns heel. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Major things may happen in Jey Uso turns heel. [Image credits: WWE.com]

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE has dropped major hints for the heel turn of Jey Uso. The YEET Master behavior was seen to have changed with Jimmy Uso in a backstage segment, and even Big Jim marked his conduct similar to Roman Reigns.

Ad

At the end of the show, Jey Speared LA Knight despite the Megastar and Jimmy being on the same page against the Vision. All this shows that the Triple H creative regime could be planning for the heel turn of the Samoan Twins.

In this article, we will discuss four things that may happen if Jey Uso turns heel in WWE.

#4. Another match between The Usos in WWE

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Last time, when Jimmy Uso turned his back on Jey Uso, a match between them unfolded at WWE WrestleMania XL, where the YEET Master emerged as the winner. So, if Jey turns heel, it's likely that he will either turn his side against Big Jim or start behaving poorly with him.

This could eventually result in Jimmy vs Jey Uso, another match in the Stamford-based promotion. Meanwhile, this time, the SmackDown star will be a face turn, whereas Jey will be the villainous one.

Ad

#3. New Vision member in the near future?

Ad

If Jey Uso turns heel on Monday Night RAW, he may join hands with Seth Rollins and emerge as the new member of the Vision faction. Currently, the Usos are set to lock horns against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at the Wrestlepalooza Premium live event.

So if they suffer the loss and Jey turns heel against Jimmy Uso, there are high chances that the YEET Master may join forces with the Visionary association. This will not only solidify Jey's heel turn but also strengthen the Revolutionary alliance.

Ad

#2. A feud against Roman Reigns?

Ad

If Jey Uso turns heel and, in the process, betrays Jimmy Uso, then a feud between Roman and Jey is expected to unfold. It's crucial to note that despite Reigns' run as the Tribal Chief, he has never backstabbed anyone in his family. Everyone turned against him due to his poor behaviour.

If the YEET Master backstabs Big Jim, Roman may side with Jimmy Uso and oppose the actions of the former World Champion. This will establish a feud between the OG Bloodline members, which will indeed be intriguing to witness.

Ad

#1. A heel run as Champion on WWE RAW

If WWE turns Jey Uso into a heel star, he may likely get another title reign on the red brand. Here, the title reigns doesn't imply the World Champions only, but it could also include the Intercontinental Championship.

Giving a title run to the YEET Master as a heel could effectively portray his strong character as a villain on Monday Night RAW.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications