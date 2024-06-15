4 things Paul Heyman could do at WWE Clash at the Castle without The Bloodline present

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event is mere hours away, set to be broadcast live from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. This is the same venue from where the go-home episode of SmackDown before the event was telecast.

One of the highlights of the latest edition of the blue brand was indeed Paul Heyman and The Bloodline. The 58-year-old veteran initially received a warning from Solo Sikoa in a backstage segment. Moreover, The Wiseman accompanied The Enforcer for his main event match against Kevin Owens, which ended with Randy Orton returning to rescue The Prizefighter.

There is no match scheduled for The Bloodline at Clash at the Castle 2024. However, Heyman was already present in Scotland due to the latest episode of SmackDown. In this article, we will discuss four things Paul Heyman could do at the upcoming spectacle in Glasgow without The Bloodline's presence.

#4. Paul Heyman could seek help from Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at Clash at the Castle 2024

Paul Heyman is visibly doing everything in cohesion and against his will under the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline. At Backlash France, The Wiseman even tried to convey something to Jey Uso through his eyes after The Bloodline confronted him backstage.

However, at Clash at the Castle 2024, the WWE Hall of Famer could seek help from Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. This could occur in a backstage segment where Heyman might try to enlist assistance from both stars. However, both babyfaces are likely to decline The Wiseman's request due to trust issues.

Nonetheless, a segment like this would indeed add another intriguing twist to The Bloodline Saga.

#3. Paul Heyman could be engaged in a secret meeting with Nick Aldis

Another way to include Paul Heyman at Clash at the Castle 2024 could be through a secret backstage meeting with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. The motive behind this meeting could be Heyman's transfer from the blue brand to Monday Night RAW, allowing the WWE Hall of Famer to distance himself from the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline.

Additionally, with Jey Uso already on the red brand, Heyman could join him until Roman Reigns returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE could present this segment by showing only a brief, enigmatic discussion between Heyman and Aldis. It could later be revealed that The Wiseman is moving to the red brand upon the orders of the SmackDown General Manager.

#2. Paul Heyman could pitch managing Bron Breakker to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce

Bron Breakker is currently being showcased as a reckoning force on Monday Night RAW, and his rampage shows no signs of stopping. However, at Clash at the Castle 2024, Paul Heyman could pitch the idea of managing The Big Bad Booty Nephew to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, assuring the latter that he can control Breakker's destructive tendencies on the red brand.

The real intention of The Wiseman, however, aligns with the Nick Aldis meeting scenario, as moving to Monday Night RAW will allow him to distance himself from Solo Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline.

#1. Paul Heyman could announce the attendance for Clash at the Castle 2024

WWE always tries to make their international premium live events more special than the ordinary PLEs held in their local region. One way to elevate the upcoming spectacle's significance is by having Paul Heyman officially announce the attendance for Clash at the Castle 2024.

As a personality with immense popularity among fans, Heyman, who has called himself a Triple H guy, would be an excellent choice for this announcement, adding an extra layer of prestige and excitement to Clash at the Castle 2024.