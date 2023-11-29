4 things Randy Orton can do on WWE SmackDown - Major threat towards Roman Reigns, uniting with top star

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will air on the FOX Network in just a few days.

The big show will be held live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. As of a month and a half ago, according to WrestleTix, over 7,500 fans are expected to attend, but that number has likely risen considerably since then.

While the show will feature most of the top stars from the blue brand, including the returning Logan Paul, another big name has been announced. Randy Orton will appear on the December 1st edition of Friday Night SmackDown live in Brooklyn.

The Viper just returned to World Wrestling Entertainment television at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event last Saturday. From there, he made his RAW return on Monday, where he battled and defeated Dominik Mysterio in singles action.

It isn't currently clear what Orton's plans are for Friday Night SmackDown this week. This article will look at a handful of different things the former 14-time World Champion could do upon his first SmackDown appearance in well over a year.

Below are four things Randy Orton can do on WWE SmackDown.

#4. He could attack Jimmy Uso or Solo Sikoa

Randy Orton has made his goal upon returning to WWE clear. He wants to get revenge on every member of The Bloodline. While he is allegedly giving Jey Uso a pass, other members of the faction will not be nearly as lucky.

Jimmy Uso was one of the men responsible for the savage beating Orton took that led to his serious back injury. In fact, it was Jimmy and Jey who defeated RK-Bro for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, ultimately unifying the belts. Orton undoubtedly wants to get payback on him.

Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa could also be a target. The Enforcer Of The Bloodline wasn't actually part of the stable when Randy was taken out, but he's affiliated with them now. Orton likely sees the wake of destruction caused by Solo and would love to put the youngest member of the group down with an RKO.

#3. Randy could put out a challenge to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been the World Champion for over 1400 days.

Roman Reigns is the top star in all of World Wrestling Entertainment today. As proof of that, The Tribal Chief is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He's held onto the gold for a long time.

The Head Of The Table won the Universal Championship back in 2020. He then unified the coveted prize with the WWE Championship in 2022. With well over 1,000 days as World Champion, he has seemingly been unbeatable.

That could change if Randy Orton steps up to Roman, however. The Viper could appear on Friday Night SmackDown and make a massive challenge to The Tribal Chief for the coveted prize. This could happen at the 2024 Royal Rumble or even on a special episode of SmackDown.

#2. He could unite with LA Knight

Randy Orton has good reason to despise The Bloodline, but he is far from being the only WWE Superstar who can't stand the group. They have tormented many names over the years, making enemies out of some of the best and brightest the industry has to offer.

One of the superstars currently feuding with The Bloodline is LA Knight. The Megastar battled Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 but came up short, thanks to interference. Cody Rhodes saved Knight from a beatdown on SmackDown recently, but as a member of the RAW roster, The American Nightmare can't do much on a regular basis.

Randy is seemingly a free agent, however. That means he can, in theory, show up on both RAW and SmackDown. As a result, he may unite with LA Knight to form a superteam with the intention of taking The Bloodline down. That could begin this Friday.

#1. Randy Orton might hit Paul Heyman with an RKO out of nowhere

Paul Heyman is a unique figure in the world of pro wrestling. He serves as an advocate to Roman Reigns, and as a result, he is always with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. The Wiseman is a great talker but can also be conniving and manipulative.

In fact, Randy could likely blame Paul for much of the abuse Orton and Matt Riddle suffered back in 2022. While Heyman would never confess it in front of The Viper, he most certainly devised many of the plans that led to Orton's downfall.

Given that Orton has made it clear he wants to take out every member of The Bloodline, that must include Heyman. If Paul is cutting a promo in the ring on SmackDown, Randy could show up and hit an RKO out of nowhere. This would send a major message to the other members.

