WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will air live on Saturday, November 25. The show will take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

While the card is stacked, most fans are primarily looking forward to the Men's WarGames Match. The bout has been months in the making, with much of Monday Night RAW dedicated to this impending bout.

Team Judgment Day will represent one side of the match. Drew McIntyre will join The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and JD McDonagh. Their opponents will be the team of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and the returning Randy Orton.

Many wonder whether Rhea Ripley will find a way to get involved in the bout. She can dramatically shake things up at Survivor Series: WarGames in several ways despite having a match of her own. This article will examine a handful of ways she could do that.

#4. She could interfere on their behalf

The most obvious way for Rhea Ripley to aid The Judgment Day at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is by getting physically involved. Despite being a female superstar, this is very likely.

Rhea Ripley is one of the most imposing superstars in the company, regardless of gender. She has slammed a heavyweight like Luke Gallows and even put Wes Lee through a table with Riptide on WWE NXT.

There's little doubt that The Eradicator of The Judgment Day could find her way into the steel cages at Survivor Series: WarGames. She could climb in or find a way to sneak in through the door. From there, she could attack the various male stars opposing her stable.

#3. Rhea Ripley could take over as the leader

The Judgment Day started as a faction led by Edge. The Rated-R Superstar recruited Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to the group. Once Finn Balor joined, The Prince, The Eradicator, and The Punishment of The Judgment Day all brutally beat the Hall of Famer down and took over.

From that point forward, the WWE faction stated there was no leader. Things changed recently, however. When pushed by their babyface opponents, Priest shockingly declared that he was the leader of The Judgment Day. He later clarified that it was just for this match.

While Rhea agreed to the terms, things could change by WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. She has been pulling strings in the background for quite some time anyway, so she may step up and take the role of leader to help the stable win a major match.

#2. She could recruit another WWE star to help like she did Drew McIntyre

Rhea Ripley is responsible for one of the more shocking moments in recent WWE history. Finn Balor and Damian Priest defended the coveted Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, only for Drew McIntyre to show up and hit Jey with a Claymore, costing the babyfaces the win.

From there, Rhea shook hands with Drew, and it was revealed that they had formed a union of sorts. The latter has claimed it was to get his hands on Jey inside a steel cage, but the WWE Universe believes there may be more to whatever they're doing.

Rhea could potentially set up another deal with another superstar heading into Survivor Series: WarGames. It could be someone with a history with the stars in the bout, such as Jimmy Uso or Solo Sikoa. It could also be somebody new, like Odyssey Jones, trying to break through.

#1. Ripley could convince Jey Uso to be a no-show

In many ways, Rhea Ripley is the centerpiece of WWE storytelling. At the very least, she is often the biggest and most featured superstar on Monday Night RAW. There's a good reason for that, too. She's an excellent performer.

Most fans and superstars alike can't resist Mami. This includes Jey Uso. While he refused to join The Judgment Day, he has shown an interest in the powerful Australian. Rhea may use Jey's apparent infatuation to her benefit.

The Eradicator could talk to Jey and convince him not to show up for the match. This could mean he's with Rhea or simply avoiding Randy Orton. Whatever the reason, it would shift the favor into the heel team's odds if they have a five-on-four advantage.