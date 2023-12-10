4 things Roman Reigns can do when he returns to WWE next week

Roman Reigns is poised to make his highly anticipated return on WWE SmackDown next week, leading up to the Royal Rumble 2024. Currently, the company has confirmed the appearance of The Tribal Chief for the upcoming three editions of the blue brand as part of the journey towards next year's Royal Rumble show.

Moreover, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is prominently featured in the advertisements for the upcoming premium live event, solidifying his participation in the show. With that being said, let's discuss four things Roman Reigns can do when he returns to the Stamford-based promotion next week.

#4. Roman Reigns might get into a confrontation with Randy Orton

One of the potential scenarios upon The Tribal Chief's return to WWE might involve a confrontation with Randy Orton. Since Randy Orton's comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames, The Viper has set his sights on The Bloodline, even sending a message to Reigns upon his arrival on SmackDown. In the most recent episode of SmackDown, the 14-time world champion secured a victory against the Samoan faction in tag team action.

When Roman Reigns finally appears on the show, a showdown between The Viper and The Tribal Chief seems inevitable. This could potentially lead to a match announcement between the two, with the ideal location being the Royal Rumble 2024.

#3. Reigns might address CM Punk & Paul Heyman's connection

Upon his return to the blue brand, The Bloodline leader may also choose to address the previous connection between Paul Heyman and CM Punk. This possibility stems from a recent promo by the Best in the World on Friday nights, where he not only acknowledged Roman, but also highlighted the history between himself and Heyman. Punk referred to himself as the real OG Heyman guy in the company.

In the past, during the feud between Brock Lesnar and Reigns, the connection between Heyman and Lesnar played a central role in the storyline. Therefore, it's plausible that a similar instance might follow on SmackDown when Roman Reigns responds to Punk's promo, potentially raising questions about the loyalty of the Special Counsel following Punk's return.

#2. AJ Styles might interrupt The Tribal Chief upon his return

Not only Randy Orton, but AJ Styles is also another name with unfinished business with The Bloodline. Despite reports and advertisements, The Phenomenal One has not yet made his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

However, the wait for fans might finally be over in the next edition of SmackDown when Styles returns, directly confronting The Bloodline leader, seeking vengeance for his previous backstage assault.

If this scenario unfolds, it will lay the groundwork for a future clash between Reigns and Styles for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#1. Roman Reigns might get interrupted by multiple stars

Another scenario that might unfold when Roman Reigns makes his return to the blue brand is being interrupted by multiple stars, most prominently Randy Orton, LA Knight, CM Punk, and AJ Styles, if he makes his return.

For those unaware, CM Punk has yet to decide his brand status in the company, and he will announce the same in the upcoming episode of the red brand. So if he chooses Friday nights, he might also confront the Tribal Chief upon his arrival.

In addition to Randy Orton and AJ Styles, LA Knight confirmed a few weeks back that he is not finished with The Bloodline yet. Therefore, Reigns might face interruptions not only from one but from multiple stars next week.