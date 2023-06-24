4 things Roman Reigns can do on WWE SmackDown next week - New members of The Bloodline to be revealed?

WWE SmackDown continued The Bloodline saga. Jimmy and Jey Uso spoke about the pair leaving the faction. They also were sure to make it clear that they hate Paul Heyman. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa was on a rampage, even attacking Ridge Holland backstage.

The Usos and Solo Sikoa came to blows by the end of the night, but the biggest star in the company was absent. Roman Reigns was not in the house for SmackDown, however, he will be for next week's show in London, England.

Fans were instantly excited to learn that The Tribal Chief will be back on the blue brand in just seven days. The show will take place just one day before Money in the Bank when The Bloodline Civil War Match is set to take place.

What will actually happen when Reigns shows up on next week's SmackDown, though? Could he introduce new members to his faction in order to replace Jimmy and Jey? Could The Head Of The Table attempt to fix things with his cousins?

Below are four things Roman Reigns can do on WWE SmackDown next week.

#4. He may attempt to fix things with Jimmy and Jey Uso

The Bloodline

The Bloodline has been facing downfall in 2023. Sami Zayn left the faction and sided with Kevin Owens, one of the group's biggest opposition. The two then ultimately dethroned The Usos for the WWE Unified Tag Team Titles.

Jimmy Uso then left the faction at Night of Champions and Jey Uso followed suit on Friday Night SmackDown last week. Needless to say, The Bloodline is a mess and things don't look to be improving any time soon. Still, there may be an attempt at correcting things.

Roman Reigns may appear on WWE SmackDown and offer a truce to his angry cousins. He may even admit that perhaps he treated them badly and that things can change moving forward. It may be a stretch to trust him, but family should come first in this kind of situation.

#3. The Tribal Chief may deliver a vicious beating to The Usos

The Usos on SmackDown

While it is certainly possible that Roman Reigns will come to WWE SmackDown and offer some kind of truce, that option isn't very likely. Reigns isn't the type of person to admit to a mistake, nor does he like to show weakness.

Roman Reigns is also unlikely to give up any control over the most dominant faction in WWE history. The Tribal Chief will hold onto it for as long as he can and by any means necessary. That could mean that things will take a violent path.

In an effort to potentially stop the impending tag team bout, or to send a message, Reigns and Solo Sikoa may viciously attack Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. This could be one of the more brutal beatings in recent memory, as Roman will want to send a message to the rest of the company.

#2. He may attempt to weasel his way out of the bout at WWE Money in the Bank

KINGRAPHICS12 @markwil0105



Inspired by Captain America Civil War Poster.



#MITB #MoneyInTheBank #RomanReigns Bloodline Civil WarInspired by Captain America Civil War Poster. Bloodline Civil War Inspired by Captain America Civil War Poster. #MITB #MoneyInTheBank #RomanReigns https://t.co/InFi1lpULZ

Another option Roman Reigns involves getting out of the upcoming bout altogether. Be it through the aforementioned peaceful resolution or an attack of some sort. Still, there are other means of doing so.

The Tribal Chief is a part-time worker. He barely wrestles more than a handful of times per year with his new contract. For example, he has only competed five times on television or a Premium Live Event in 2023. He also defended his belt once at a live event.

Reigns earned the right to do that thanks to the power he has. He may use his sway to weasel out of another upcoming bout. If Roman tells WWE management that he doesn't want to compete in London, they may accept the decision simply thanks to the stroke he carries. Of course, fans and The Usos would recognize it as cowardly behavior.

#1. Roman may official reveal new members of The Bloodline on Friday

ProWrestlingCentral @WresCentral Jacob Fatu is wild Jacob Fatu is wild😳😳 https://t.co/0IXUpdHQfo

As noted, The Bloodline has changed dramatically in 2023. Sami Zayn is gone. Both of The Usos are now out of the group too. The stable went from six people at the beginning of 2023 to just three heading into July. One of the aforementioned three isn't even a wrestler.

Roman Reigns may already be working to correct the issue, however. There's a chance that The Tribal Chief will introduce somebody new to the stable as soon as next week's episode of WWE SmackDown. In fact, he could introduce multiple superstars.

Jacob Fatu is a top star of MLW, but many have been expecting him to jump ship to join World Wrestling Entertainment. The cousin of Roman and The Usos, Jacob would make a huge splash if he joined The Bloodline. He could even bring Lance Anoi'a, another family member and part of the new Samoan Swat Team, with him. Of course, only time will tell if the stable will grow.

