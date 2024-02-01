4 things Roman Reigns can do on WWE SmackDown this week - Former champion to join The Bloodline, surprise attack on top star

WWE Friday Night SmackDown promises to be a big show this week. The 2024 Royal Rumble took place this past Saturday and set the stage for WrestleMania 40. Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The American Nightmare's victory puts him on a path to a world championship match at WrestleMania 40 and as a result, he'll be appearing on Friday Night SmackDown this week as fans await his decision. He isn't the only big name set to appear on the show, however.

Roman Reigns will also be live on this Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown. Reigns also competed at the 2024 Royal Rumble. He managed to defeat LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Now the seemingly unstoppable champion will march forward towards The Show of Shows.

A lot of interesting things could happen when The Tribal Chief returns to the blue brand this Friday. The Bloodline could be changed dramatically or Cody Rhodes and The Head of the Table could have an epic confrontaiton. This article will look at a few things Roman may do on the big-time FOX television show.

Below are four things Roman Reigns can do on WWE SmackDown this week.

#4. He could confront Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

As noted above, Cody Rhodes won the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match. His victory was special, as The American Nightmare managed to be the first man to win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches in decades. He joins the likes of Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin in accomplishing the impressive feat.

Many want Cody Rhodes to challenge Roman for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. When The American Nightmare won, he pointed at Roman to signify that's the direction he planned to take, but Seth Rollins shook things up on WWE RAW when he tried to convince Rhodes to battle for the World Heavyweight Title instead.

When Roman Reigns returns to WWE SmackDown this Friday, he may end up confronting The American Nightmare similarly to how Seth did on RAW. Reigns could belittle Cody and make it clear that challenging Roman would be a massive mistake. Given the results of their clash at WrestleMania 39, he may not be wrong.

#3. Jimmy Uso could be kicked out of The Bloodline

Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns is the leader of The Bloodline. To many fans, The Bloodline has been the most dominant faction in WWE history. At one point, the stable featured Roman himself, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman.

In 2023, both Sami and Jey left the group in dramatic fashion. Roman is still joined by Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso, however. In fact, The Tribal Chief even named Solo his 'Tribal Heir,' something Jimmy seemed quite frustrated over.

Ahead of Royal Rumble, Paul Heyman told Jimmy Uso to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Jimmy failed to do so, which may lead to Roman punishing his cousin. Jimmy could be kicked out of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown, perhaps after a verbal beatdown of some kind.

#2. The Bloodline could unleash a brutal surprise attack on Rhodes

A verbal beatdown may come Jimmy Uso's way, but a more physical and brutal beating could come to a different superstar on WWE SmackDown. If Roman Reigns does confront, or is confronted by Cody Rhodes, there's a chance pain will follow.

Roman Reigns doesn't tolerate disrespect. He is also the kind of person who will do anything it takes to hold on to his coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This includes beating down challengers he may deem as serious threats.

Yes, Cody Rhodes lost to Roman at WrestleMania 39. His loss was controversial, though, and featured interference from The Bloodline. Roman may fear Cody will have his number this time and in turn have The Bloodline brutally beat Rhodes down. If Cody is injured and can't make it to WrestleMania, Roman can't lose his title.

#1. Roman Reigns could add a new member to the stable

Bron Breakker on WWE NXT

The Bloodline is not the force it once was in WWE. Losing both Jey Uso and Sami Zayn caused the stable to lose much of the unbeatable aura it once had. The Usos no longer holding tag team gold has also damaged the reputation of the faction.

As a result, Roman Reigns may appear on WWE Friday Night SmackDown and reveal new stars are joining the stable. For example, Lance Anoa'i left Major League Wrestling and he could, in theory, join the dominant stable.

Alternatively, Roman could introduce somebody who isn't a family member at all. The second-generation Bron Breakker has already interacted with Paul Heyman previously on WWE NXT. There's a chance Bron could be recruited into the fold and attempt to bring danger and unpredictability to the stable.

