4 Things Seth Rollins can do on WWE RAW tonight

WWE Monday Night RAW will air tonight. This edition of the red brand will be broadcast live from the Forest National in Brussels, Belgium. It will continue the European tour, which will last for a few weeks on The Road to WrestleMania.

So far, several big matches and segments have been confirmed for the show. Bron Breakker vs. Finn Balor, Ludwig Kaiser vs. Penta in a No Holds Barred Match, and Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile are just a few of the matches that have been promoted for the show.

One man who will almost certainly appear on Monday Night RAW is Seth Rollins. The Visionary isn't currently booked for a match at WrestleMania, but it's believed he will be involved in a Triple Threat Match against CM Punk and Roman Reigns. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

What will Rollins do on RAW one month before The Show Of Shows? This article will take a look at a handful of things The Visionary could do on the red brand tonight, including making a shocking truce, confronting a recently turned star, and beyond.

Below are four things Seth Rollins can do on WWE RAW tonight.

#4. He could confront John Cena on WWE RAW

John Cena has been one of WWE's most beloved performers for two decades. He is a 16-time world champion, a future Hall of Famer, and a big star in Hollywood. Unfortunately, John is currently the talk of the town for a different reason.

The Face That Runs The Place shockingly turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. In doing so, he has aligned himself with Travis Scott and The Rock. This has been a topic of conversation among superstars and fans alike ever since.

One person who is surely disappointed in John Cena's choice is Seth Rollins. Since The Cenation Leader will appear on RAW, Seth might have a confrontation with his former rival. Rollins could question Cena's motives, which could lead to a verbal back and forth that would be extremely memorable. That, of course, is assuming things don't escalate further and get physical.

#3. Seth Rollins could call out Roman Reigns for a fight

WWE Monday Night RAW last week featured an epic Steel Cage Match main event. Seth Rollins went one-on-one with CM Punk. The two were putting on a modern-day classic, but then things went awry.

Roman Reigns made his return. This was his first appearance since the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, where Seth Rollins delivered a vicious stomp. Last week on WWE RAW, Roman returned by pulling Rollins out of the cage and brutalizing his former Shield brother.

Rollins is surely fuming and wants to get his hands on The Tribal Chief. On Monday Night RAW, he might try to call Roman out for a fight. Reigns will likely not be at the show, but if he is, Seth and the OTC could get into a crazy brawl that would help set the stage for WrestleMania.

#2. He could hit the stomp on Paul Heyman

If Roman Reigns isn't on WWE Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman might be there instead. Paul Heyman is Roman's Wiseman. When Reigns isn't available, Paul is usually there to speak on his behalf.

Since Reigns is being promoted for SmackDown and not RAW, it isn't clear if he'll appear on the red brand. Instead, Heyman might show up and talk to Seth one-on-one. If he does, however, it may go poorly for the WWE Hall of Famer.

If The Visionary and Paul Heyman talk, it could result in Seth knocking Paul down. Following that, Rollins could hit his stomp to Heyman. This would send a major message to Roman Reigns ahead of a future confrontation.

#1. Seth could offer CM Punk a truce

The story of CM Punk and Seth Rollins is one filled with raw hatred. Ever since The Voice Of The Voiceless returned to WWE, Seth has been intent on hurting Punk and making him leave the Sports Entertainment giant.

Their issues have become so serious that, as noted, they had a Steel Cage Match last week on WWE RAW. Unfortunately, their issues seemingly weren't resolved due to interference from Roman Reigns, who took out both men.

In the wake of Roman's assault, Seth could shock the world. He could go face-to-face with CM Punk. Instead of coming to blows or trading barbs, The Visionary could request that he and The Second City Saint call a truce. Furthermore, they could unite to take Reigns down. This would be a shocking union, but it would also be one that fans will never forget.

