4 Things Seth Rollins' faction can do this week on WWE RAW

Despite winning Money in the Bank and appearing on last week's episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins did not appear on the ensuing SmackDown. Case winners often show up on both brands to put the current champions on notice.

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, however, appeared on SmackDown to cost LA Knight a victory in his King of the Ring qualifier. The Megastar did the same to Breakker on last week's RAW in retaliation for attacks around Money in the Bank.

With one final qualifier remaining, The Visionary's faction could take several actions to preserve their vision of the future. Seth Rollins' alliance could do the next four things on RAW.

#4. Taunt the new World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther

Although Rollins and his group appeared at the start of last week's RAW, they didn't confront Jey Uso or Gunther during their main event match. Both men seemed exhausted and ripe for a cash-in.

Given that the title has changed hands and Rollins already spoke with Gunther before Money in the Bank, he might revisit his earlier conversation with The Ring General.

Case winners usually step up to champions to taunt them, and Rollins could do that to the new World Heavyweight Champion on RAW.

#3. They could help Bronson Reed win his King of the Ring Qualifier

Bronson Reed will compete against Sheamus, Rusev, and Jey Uso in the final King of the Ring qualifier. Since they went to WWE SmackDown to cost LA Knight, he might return for more revenge on RAW.

The Fatal Four-Way matches are technically no disqualification, so it wouldn't be illegal for them to help Reed win. Members of Rollins' faction have done this in nearly every major match since forming, including helping secure the Money in the Bank case.

With the big Aussie representing the group in the ring this week, Paul Heyman, Rollins, or Breakker could help their ally earn the final spot in the semifinals.

#2. They could attack Gunther and cash in the contract

Money in the Bank has traditionally seen one of its winners cash in within 48 hours of winning the contract. Drew McIntyre did so last year, while Tiffany Stratton waited over six months for the right moment.

Gunther will be vulnerable since he hasn't had Ludwig Kaiser by his side for the past few months. He won't back down from the group, but could fall victim to the numbers game.

Rollins could pick a moment when the champ is down on the mat, but why would he wait when he has two monsters at his beck and call? RAW could witness another new champion this week.

#1. Seth Rollins could issue a harsh warning to CM Punk on RAW

CM Punk and Seth Rollins will always interfere in each other's affairs. (Image Credit: WWE.com)

Seth Rollins made his presence felt after CM Punk and John Cena faced off last week. The Best in the World and The Architect have hated each other for years, and their most recent feud never had a proper ending.

Punk will likely address Cena on RAW since he's set to face The Cenation Leader at Night of Champions. Given that Rollins enjoys taunting his rivals, he'll certainly cross paths with Punk at some point soon.

Warning his heated rival about what could happen if he wins the title seems like something Rollins would relish doing. Every champion has to be on notice, and Rollins would be more likely to ruin Punk's parade than Cena's or Gunther's.

