4 Things Seth Rollins' new faction can do on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins will appear on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW to deliver a message to the fans. He will be accompanied by Bron Breakker and his Wiseman, Paul Heyman. The Visionary assaulted his long-time friend Sami Zayn last week on the Monday Night show. Similarly, he took down both Roman Reigns and CM Punk the night after WrestleMania 41 on RAW. It's unclear what he intends to do tonight.

In this article, we will list out four things Rollins can do on Monday Night RAW:

#4. He can challenge Roman Reigns and CM Punk for a match at WWE Backlash

The Visionary is at odds with both Punk and Reigns. He defeated the duo in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41. If that wasn't enough, he once again laid them out on RAW after 'Mania, and both Reigns and Punk were absent from the scene last week.

Therefore, Seth Rollins can challenge both Punk and The Big Dog for a tag team match at Backlash to finally close their chapter. The Straight Edge Superstar can then come out and accept the challenge, leaving it to Roman Reigns to decide whether he wants to become his partner or not. The OTC might not show up on RAW tonight, but he could come out for Punk at Backlash.

#3. Seth Rollins can reveal why he attacked Sami Zayn

The Visionary was brutal to Sami Zayn last week on RAW. When Zayn rejected his proposal to either join him or move to SmackDown, Rollins had Breakker destroy Zayn in a match. By the end of the night, Rollins himself took out Sami with a Curb Stomp.

On tonight's episode of RAW, Seth Rollins may reveal why he went after Sami Zayn. He might state that the Honorary Uce didn't deserve his friendship and was more concerned about his hollow principles. This will also set up a potential Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn match down the line.

#2. He can introduce Jeff Cobb as the new member of his group

Former NJPW star Jeff Cobb is rumored to be heading to WWE. It has been strongly speculated that the 42-year-old star has signed with the Stamford-based promotion. And what better way could it be for the new debutant to make his debut by joining the newest and hottest alliance in WWE?

Cobb's career will take off under Paul Heyman's leadership and will firmly establish him in the company. Therefore, on tonight's edition of RAW, The Visionary can introduce Jeff Cobb as the fourth member of his alliance.

#1. Can pitch Bron Breakker for a match against Sami Zayn at Backlash

Seth Rollins can also pitch a No Disqualification match between Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker at Backlash. While their contest on RAW last week didn't reach a conclusive end, Zayn and Bron can settle their scores at Backlash.

However, the match may not just involve Breakker and Sami Zayn. CM Punk or Roman Reigns may come out to assist the Honorary Uce in case Rollins attempts to beat up Sami again.

Currently, it remains unclear whether the duo of Rollins and Breakker will compete in a match at Backlash. We will get the answer on tonight's edition of RAW.

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More