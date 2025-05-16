4 Things Solo Sikoa needs to change in WWE

Solo Sikoa debuted with a bang in WWE, helping Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

He became the Bloodline's silent enforcer, positioned as a future main-eventer. As the Bloodline dominated SmackDown, it seemed that the sky would be the limit for all its members.

Sikoa was the only member who didn't win main-roster gold. However, since breaking from the group and losing to Reigns, he's lost much of the momentum he built up in 2024. Solo Sikoa needs to change the following four things in WWE.

#4. Bring in Rikishi as his manager

Roman Reigns wouldn't have had the success he had as The Head of the Table without Paul Heyman. The Wiseman appeared on programming much more frequently than Reigns. He served as the group's mouthpiece and managed Roman's feuds since he worked an extremely limited schedule.

Triple H was starting to bring back managers, such as Paul Ellering and Robert Stone. Heyman spoke for groups at various points over the last few years.

Rikishi has been vocal about The Bloodline angle on social media, and he is Sikoa's father. He could guide Solo as his Wiseman, which would immediately set him apart from The Usos, whom he has not led in WWE.

#3. Move away from Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu won a singles title on the main roster before Solo Sikoa. (Image Credit: WWE.com)

When Jacob Fatu debuted as the newest member of Solo Sikoa's faction, it was easy to see why officials had held off on the moment. The Samoan Werewolf possesses an aura unlike other stars, and his breakneck offense quickly made him a fan favorite.

Solo was the muscle of the OG Bloodline, but moved into the leader role. Since he was heavily pushed throughout his career, it was hard for anyone to overshadow Roman Reigns.

Fatu eclipsing Solo has only hurt his stock in WWE. It's only a matter of time before he turns on his one-time most loyal follower.

By distancing himself from Fatu, Solo Sikoa can attempt to reclaim the spotlight he once had as the shiny new toy of the OG Bloodline.

#2. Become an unstoppable force again in WWE

Solo's original role as the muscle for the OG Bloodline morphed into the young, upstart Tribal Heir, creating the group in his own image. Bookers attempted to create the impression that he outsmarted others when new members debuted.

The problem was that he lost nearly all of his big feuds, including high-profile matches against Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

Since Fatu's rise in popularity, he has lost to stars like LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Randy Orton. Changing his gimmick back to a silent, destructive force would be a positive shift for the former Tribal Heir.

Fatu does the unhinged wildman gimmick, so Solo could revert to his cold, calculating assassin character. If that doesn't happen, he could try something different than a tribal boss, such as portraying a Samoan warrior.

#1. Escape The Bloodline story

Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman have been allies and enemies over the last few years. (Image Credit: WWE.com)

Paul Heyman was the last original Bloodline member to leave Roman Reigns' side. With his decision, the angle that dominated WWE finally came to an end. Solo Sikoa still keeps the storyline alive in that he's still leading a group that wants to terrorize SmackDown.

The problem is that everyone else has moved on. Jey Uso is the World Heavyweight Champion, and Jimmy Uso is a man on an island. Reigns is on another extended break and will presumably return for a SummerSlam angle.

The group is finished, so WWE should leave it be. Sikoa needs to move on from it, especially since he's been booked much worse in 2025 than he was in 2024.

He needs a reboot, and getting away from his first big storyline should help him progress. The best stars can work in any storyline, so Sikoa needs to try things away from the group that has defined his career to this point.

