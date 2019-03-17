4 Things that should happen at this week's Raw (18 March 2019)

Drew Mcintyre had absolutely dominated Dean Ambrose in the last edition of Raw

With WrestleMania right around the corner, it is clear that the focus has completely moved to the show of shows and the preparations are ramping up. But still, there are some matches that have not gotten finalized and then there are some in which the hype train is probably just not up to speed yet.

With WrestleMania fast approaching, these matches need to get their rightful push and this week's Raw provides a perfect opportunity for the same.

Let's have a look at the 4 things that should happen at this week's Raw.

#1 Brock Lesnar makes his return to Raw

This was the only interaction the two have had ever since the Seth Chose Brock as his opponent at Wrestlemania

It won't be wrong to say that unfortunately Seth Rollins is caught at a wrong place at the wrong time. This match was supposed to be the biggest of his career but the circumstances have been such that the match is slowly becoming an afterthought.

From the looks of it, everything had seemed perfect in the beginning. Rollins had won the Royal Rumble and was going up against the most dominant player in the game who has pretty much-destroyed everything in his path. Everything was perfect.

But then the rumors surface of the match between Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar close to getting finalized and you see videos of Brock training hard on the internet. At the same time, Brock remains absent from live television and the match is slowly becoming an afterthought because of this.

With the biggest PPV of the year around the corner, WWE would really need to bring Lesnar back because if the biggest prize in the wrestling gets neglected it won't do the show any good. With Seth scheduled to face up to Drew McIntyre at this week's edition of Raw, we could see Brock making an appearance and attacking Seth which ultimately helps in bringing the feud back to life.

