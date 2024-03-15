With WWE WrestleMania XL barely over three weeks away, it's time for the road to get bumpier. That should call for Triple H to step in and lead the way.

Under The Game's creative supervision, WWE is currently hotter than it has been in a long time. Almost every top program heading into The Shows of Shows this year is utterly gripping. However, if there's one thing about wrestling storylines, it's that they could always get more intense. And Triple H's involvement is one sure way to get to that next level of intensity.

Even though the 14-time World Champion's wrestling days are well behind him, he still commands a heavy presence every time he appears on WWE TV.

That said, here are four important things The CCO can do if he pops up on SmackDown tonight.

#4. Get upstaged by The Rock

While The Rock wasn't able to change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe, he did that in the wrestling world. He recently joined TKO as a board member, thus becoming a key executive overseeing WWE.

Someone like The Rock, who has immense love for pro wrestling, holding such a level of power should be good news for the fans. Yet, at the same time, his stint as an authority figure has helped him craft an 'electrifying' villainous character.

His interaction with Triple H at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Presser was the perfect teaser of how intense a power-struggle storyline between the Attitude Era rivals could be. WWE has a chance to further explore this friction on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

All The Brahma Bull has to do is make sure that there is ample security to escort The Cerebral Assassin out of the arena the moment he enters. That would be The Rock's way of reminding The Chief Content Officer to not even think about crossing the boss.

#3. Announce the US Championship match for WrestleMania XL

While WWE's roster has always been full of gifted superstars, it's currently at its healthiest, with numerous household names on it. Logan Paul is a 'Prime' example of it.

The YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler is currently the face of the blue brand's mid-card division, reigning as the United States Champion. Consequently, he's on several superstars' radars. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens appear to be the most eager to humble The Maverick at present.

So, with only a few weeks remaining until The Super Bowl of Sports Entertainment, it's high time the fans learn who Logan Paul will be defending the US Championship against.

This is where The Cerebral Assassin could make his presence felt. Considering that Paul is leading one of the biggest sponsorship deals in the company's history, it makes sense for a top authority figure such as Triple H to inform him about his 'Mania match.

#2. Surprise the WWE Universe by announcing the Big E 'Meaty Invitational'

If there's one disadvantage of having an incredible roster, it's the fact that all talented performers can't have a prominent spot on the WrestleMania card.

Last year, Bobby Lashley and LA Knight didn't get to compete at The Showcase of Immortals, leaving fans disappointed. This year, too, multiple WWE Superstars don't have a clear-cut direction on The Road to WrestleMania. But thanks to Big E, there's a way around that problem, especially for the big, beefy men in the company.

Back in January, Big E revealed that he had pitched a 'Meaty Man Invitational,' pitting the super heavyweights in WWE against one another at The Grandest Stage of Them All. At first, it seemed like an idea that the Stamford-based promotion wouldn't take into consideration.

However, over the last couple of days, several big men in WWE have started clamoring for the aforementioned showcase. So, there's a strong chance that it happens, and Triple H could be the one to make it official on SmackDown.

#1. Trap The Rock between The Game and a hard place

Yes, The Brahma Bull is a TKO board member. But does that give him the authority to do whatever he desires? Well, Triple H doesn't think so.

After the chaotic ending to the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event, The Game made an appearance on the following SmackDown and reasserted his authority, claiming that all answers come from him. He could prove that by spoiling The Rock's ongoing power trip.

If the two-time Royal Rumble winner shows up at WWE SmackDown tonight, he could add additional stakes to the star-studded tag-team match at WrestleMania XL Night One. As of now, The Rock is the only superstar involved in said tag-team bout who only has one 'Mania match.

Moreover, even if his team loses, The Black Adam star wouldn't be directly impacted. So, what Triple H could do is exercise his authority and make The People's Champion put something crucial on the line as well.