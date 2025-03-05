4 things Triple H did in WWE that Vince McMahon would've never allowed

Vince McMahon resigned from WWE last year, and Triple H has taken over as the company's Chief Content Officer. The Game has guided the promotion to a lot of success at the helm of creative, and the buzz heading into this year's WrestleMania is already off the charts.

Ad

Mr. McMahon was one of the best heels the business has ever seen, and his on-screen character was the perfect foil for Stone Cold Steve Austin. Triple H is rarely seen on WWE television besides as a promoter and has done things much differently than Vince McMahon during his time in power so far.

Listed below are four things Triple H has done in WWE that Vince McMahon would have never allowed to happen.

Ad

Trending

#4. Triple H introduced advertisements on the WWE ring

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE has begun to have advertisements on the canvas during RAW on Netflix and Premium Live Events. Wrestling fans initially rejected the change, but there are seldom complaints about it now.

The advertisements are not overbearing and are hardly a distraction. Vince McMahon likely would never have allowed such a change, but it has provided a new revenue stream for the company.

#3. Vince McMahon would not allow certain terms to be used

There was a time when people couldn't say "hospital" on RAW or SmackDown. Instead, a hospital had to be referred to as a "local medical facility," as that was the term preferred by Vince McMahon. The former CEO also disliked "belt" when referencing a championship title.

Ad

Triple H has not imposed any bizarre restrictions on what the talent can say, and the promo work in WWE has not suffered at all. McMahon also hated the term "wrestler," but The King of Kings allows the term to be used regularly.

#2. McMahon likely wouldn't approve of WWE stars performing for other promotions

Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2014 International CES - Source: Getty

It was recently announced that Natalya will be appearing for NWA later this year in May. Last year, Shayna Baszler competed at a Bloodsport event and defeated Masha Slamovich.

Ad

Triple H has allowed stars to perform elsewhere and has demonstrated that he is willing to work with other wrestling promotions. NXT recently entered a partnership with TNA, and it has led to The Hardy Boyz and other stars of the past making appearances for the company.

Vince McMahon made the company into the juggernaut it is today by being ruthless. It would likely be against his nature to allow stars he has under contract to perform elsewhere during WrestleMania season.

Ad

#1. Vince McMahon would never have turned John Cena heel

WWE Elimination Chamber - Source: Getty

John Cena was the face of the company for a generation of fans and seemingly would never go to the dark side. Vince McMahon pushed The Cenation Leader to the top of the card every chance he could, and some fans grew tired of it over the years.

Ad

Triple H and the creative team did the unthinkable this past Saturday night at Elimination Chamber 2025. Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. The Rock was trying to convince Cody Rhodes to sell him his soul ahead of The Show of Shows, but The American Nightmare refused the offer.

Cena did not, and he brutally attacked the champion at the end of the PLE after being given a signal by The Final Boss. The shocking heel turn has gone viral, and it was a risk that Mr. McMahon was never willing to take.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback