4 Things Vince McMahon could be planning for Money In The Bank 2019 PPV

Garima Chaudhary // 12 May 2019, 09:43 IST

Money In The Bank 2019 PPV is merely a week away and every WWE fan is eagerly waiting to see the winner of this year's Men's and Women's Money In The Bank ladder match.

Now, as heading into this PPV, one must be guessing, what will happen at the PPV.

Well, guess no far as this list is a prediction of several things which Vince McMahon could be planning for the Money In The Bank 2019 PPV, including the winner of the Men's and Women's Money In The Bank ladder match.

#4 Becky Lynch loses the SmackDown Women's title

At the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV, we can expect The Irish Lass-kicker to retain the WWE Raw Women's Championship

Becky Lynch will make history one more time as she will become the first women in WWE's history to defend two titles on the same night.

That's right.

Becky will defend Raw Women's Championship against Lacy Evans, and the SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair on the same night--Money In The Bank PPV.

Now, the fans know that Becky will defend both titles on the same night, but why's that?

Well, there's a pretty good incentive behind that.

According to the latest report, Vince McMahon doesn't want Becky to work on both brands, instead, he wants Becky to work on the red brand only since Ronda Rousey is no longer on that brand.

Therefore, one way for Becky to move to the red brand is that she defends both titles on the same night, and end up losing one title--SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair.

And since after losing the SmackDown Women's Championship, Becky will then have no business on the blue brand, and therefore she will solely belong to the red brand and-red-brand only.

