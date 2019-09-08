4 Things we could see on RAW this week: The Fiend's target, a new title challenger (9 September 2019)

What could happen on RAW?

It will be a crucial episode for RAW this week. A number of title matches are already set for the pay-per-view. Considering it will be the last RAW before Clash of Champions, the company will leave no stone unturned to deliver an arresting show.

While Sasha Banks turned heel a couple of weeks ago, her best friend Bayley followed her footsteps last week, as the Hugger attacked Becky Lynch with a steel chair. Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander to reach the Semifinal of the King of the Ring tournament, but the other second-round match had an unusual finish. The scheduled contract signing, between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, was canceled after interruption from The OC. Subsequently, the current RAW Tag Team Champions defeated Gallows & Anderson.

The semi-finals of the King of Ring tournament will conclude this week. Ricochet, Baron Corbin and Samoa Joe will tussle in a triple threat match, as the winner will compete for the throne at Clash of Champions. Madison Square Garden will host RAW next week and Stone Cold Steve Austin is scheduled to appear. Moreover, WWE already announced three matches for the show.

Here we discuss four things we could see on RAW next week.

#4 The Fiend attacks Stone Cold Steve Austin

It will be interesting

The anticipation will be sky-high next week, as Stone Cold Steve Austin will be the special guest on RAW. The Rattle Snake will show up on the Red Brand for the first time since RAW Reunion. After failing to have a smooth contract signing, Steve Austin will moderate the contract signing between Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins this week.

There is no way, we will see a trouble-free contract signing this week, involving the legendary Superstar. The Fiend, who has been terrorizing WWE for a while, could get make his presence felt on RAW. Considering The Fiend attacked a number of big names from the past, Stone Cold Steve Austin could be his prime target.

Also, The Fiend could be the next challenger for the Universal Championship, as Bray Wyatt hinted it on RAW last week. When the contract signing of the Universal Title match will take place, he has a huge possibility to interrupt, sending a message to Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins. Either of the two Superstars is likely to fight The Fiend at Hell in a Cell.

