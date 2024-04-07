4 things that will happen if Roman Reigns wins at WrestleMania Sunday

Roman Reigns and The Rock prevailed in what was slated as the biggest tag team match in WrestleMania history on Night One when they defeated the babyfaces, Cody Rhodes and Seth Freakin Rollins.

Owing to the loss, Rhodes will now have to battle Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a 'Bloodline rules' match. As of this writing, there isn't enough information on the specifics and technicalities of the bout, except for the fact that there is no disqualification, and that certainly favors The Tribal Chief.

The Final Boss, Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and other members of The Anoa'i family could potentially figure in the 'Bloodline rules'. Thus, Rhodes has been backed into a corner, and 'finishing his story' now seems unlikely.

If The American Nightmare loses to The Head of The Table tonight, the implications could be disastrous. We explore some of the possibilities below.

#4. Cody Rhodes becomes a color commentator

Rhodes has the entire army of 'Cody Crybabies' behind him. The American Nightmare is extremely popular with the WWE Universe, and they desperately want to see him finish the story at WrestleMania XL.

If he loses to Roman at The Show of Shows again, these fans may lose faith in him. They may see little purpose in supporting a man who can't win when it matters the most. The two-time Royal Rumble winner may also seemingly give up on himself and move to the commentary desk.

While this would certainly keep him on television, fans would prefer to see The American Nightmare inside the ring doing what he does best.

#3. Roman Reigns betrays The Rock after WrestleMania XL

The Rock returned in January intending to face Reigns in 'the biggest WrestleMania match of all time'. However, the dream match would have come at the expense of Reigns vs. Rhodes II, especially after the latter won the Royal Rumble earlier this year. This led to severe fan backlash.

The company adhered to the wishes of the WWE Universe and went ahead with the current planned main event, making Rocky turn heel and join The Bloodline instead. The faction is stronger than ever, but there is concern that it might shatter soon.

Although The Final Boss has 'acknowledged' his Tribal Chief on live television, there still appears to be some tension between the two. Reigns doesn't like to be overshadowed, and Rocky definitely received more of the spotlight at 'Mania.

It remains a possibility that after dispatching the challenge of Rhodes on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Reigns could turn on his cousin. Considering he won't need The Final Boss' help any longer, the company could sow the seeds for a future showdown between Reigns and The Rock.

#2. A furious Cody Rhodes turns on Seth Rollins

Although Rhodes took the pinfall in the main event of WrestleMania XL Night One, he could blame his partner for failing to 'finish his story'.

Seth Rollins proved to be a valuable ally because he saved The American Nightmare at crucial junctures of the match on Night One. However, Rollins was nowhere to be found when The Final Boss nailed the definitive People's Elbow on Rhodes to secure the victory.

A frustrated Rhodes could take out his anger and disappointment on The Visionary on the night after WrestleMania XL, turning heel and revisiting his long-standing rivalry with Rollins.

#1. Roman Reigns takes time off following WrestleMania XL, potentially taking the title to Hollywood

Multiple media outlets are reporting that The Tribal Chief is due to take a hiatus upon wrapping up WrestleMania XL. The length of this potential hiatus remains ambiguous, but it will likely be shorter if he were to remain champion.

The Head of The Table recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with The Rock, and he could further penetrate the entertainment industry by making more such appearances.

From a business standpoint, Reigns entering mainstream media, and potentially Hollywood, as champion could be lucrative and beneficial, drawing in more viewers from the film industry. It would certainly make him a needle-mover.

