Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE after WrestleMania 40?

It is not easy to step down and pass the torch to someone else when you have a massive stature, and such is the case with Roman Reigns. The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has made the bold claim that if he was not the top guy in WWE, he would leave the Stamford-based promotion.

While it can be assumed to be something said in a moment of passion, some people have probed further into Roman's words to assess how true it was. It so happens that The Tribal Chief will not be leaving WWE even if he is dethroned, and there are a handful of important reasons.

Fans would want to see the Head of the Table perform in the Stamford-based promotion for several reasons.

Roman Reigns has a contract to abide by

Roman Reigns signed a new contract with WWE in 2022 which allowed him to work a part-time schedule. Even though he has not revealed the specifics of his new contract such as his salary or the expiration date, it is assumed that WWE wants to keep Reigns around as long as possible.

Keeping that in mind, it is likely that Reigns signed a multi-year contract with the Stamford-based company that will not expire in 2024. So, even if he gets dethroned at WrestleMania XL, The Tribal Chief will continue to work with the global wrestling juggernaut.

Exciting matches have already been teased

As of now, everyone has put a target on Roman Reigns' back. However, The Rock has decided to help The Tribal Chief out rather than compete against him at WrestleMania XL. Even though that is the case, the endgame was always supposed to be Roman Reigns vs. The Rock, to determine who will be the Head of the Table.

WWE will likely follow through with the teased match between The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief. Apart from that, WWE may put forth a match between Reigns and Seth Rollins. Additionally, CM Punk recently returned to RAW and claimed that he and Reigns would meet halfway on the mountain while Punk was climbing to the top and The Tribal Chief was coming back down.

It remains to be seen if fans get to witness a rivalry between the Head of the Table and the Best in the World.

The Tribal Chief might take time off from WWE once dethroned

If WrestleMania XL marks the event where Roman Reigns is dethroned, he might take some time off from WWE but not quit the Stamford-based promotion. Ideally, The Tribal Chief may go on a hiatus and return as a babyface.

A change of character for Reigns is highly anticipated, and the Stamford-based promotion can take him off television for a while before sowing the seeds of his imminent return.