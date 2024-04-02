"He's not the top guy anymore", "Hope he leaves" - WWE fans backlash erupts after 38-year-old star's bold statement

WWE Superstar's ultimatum to remain the top guy or walk away from the Stamford-based promotion sparked a negative reaction from the wrestling world. Fans are calling for the 38-year-old star's departure for good.

The name in question is none other than Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has been holding the Undisputed Universal Championship for 1310 days now and at WrestleMania 40, he will put his title on the line against Cody Rhodes.

On Night 1, Reigns will also team up with The Rock to take on Seth Rollins and The American Nightmare in a tag team match. Since the match was announced, the RAW Superstars and SmackDown Superstars have been taking shots at each other on the Road to 'Mania.

Roman Reigns dropped a bombshell in his new A&E documentary. The 38-year-old star revealed he might peace out of WWE if he loses the Undisputed Universal Champion at WrestleMania 40. He said:

"If I'm not the top guy, then I don't wanna be here."

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline leader's "top guy or bust" comment got the wrestling world riled up. Fans erupted online, with some calling for a new champion, some expressing a desire to see Roman Reigns exit, and others questioning his dominance.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns and The Rock laid waste on WWE RAW Superstars

Last week on the Red brand show, The Rock brutally assaulted The American Nightmare, leaving him bloodied in the parking lot. On SmackDown, Paul Heyman revealed that Dwayne Johnson unleashed an attack by the orders from The Tribal Chief.

On this week's WWE RAW, the Samoan stars showed Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins what would a "Bloodline Rules" match look like if the babyfaces failed to pick up a win at The Showcase of the Immortals.

The Visionary locked horns with Solo Sikoa in the main event in a "Bloodline Rules" match stipulation. Rollins was about to pin The Enforcer, but Jimmy Uso interfered and cost him the match.

This led to Jey Uso joining the fray before The Final Boss took out the former Bloodline member. When The Great One was about to put his hands on Seth Rollins, The American Nightmare returned to save his WWE WrestleMania tag partner.

However, the babyfaces could not capitalize on their dominance as The Bloodline members outnumbered and left them battered in the ring. Only time will tell what the future holds for The Tribal Chief after defending his Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Poll : Do you think Roman Reigns will lose his title at WWE WrestleMania 40? YES NO 0 votes View Discussion