4 Things that will happen if Seth Rollins joins John Cena and The Rock

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is prepared for his WrestleMania 41 main event match. He will take on his archrivals Roman Reigns and CM Punk on Saturday. The Revolutionary seems extremely motivated and prepared going into the bout.

The go-home edition of Monday Night RAW before 'Mania saw Seth Rollins having the last laugh over The Tribal Chief and The Best in the World. He took them out with chair shots, sending a strong message before the high-profile contest.

Surprisingly, Rollins is a massive favorite to win the match. Recently, The Visionary made headlines when he seemingly hinted at joining forces with The Rock and John Cena. In an interview, The Visionary was asked whether he would join forces with Cena and The Final Boss. Without thinking much, he said, “Never say never,” planting the seeds for a future alliance.

This article will look at four things that will happen if Seth Rollins joins forces with The Franchise Player and The Brahma Bull.

#4 The Authority 2.0 could be formed

Seth Rollins turning heel and combining forces with John Cena and The Rock could be similar to a storyline from 2014. Over a decade ago, Rollins betrayed The Shield and joined Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to form The Authority.

The Authority could be re-formed in 2025 if Rollins started working with Cena and Rocky. The angle could see both The Cenation Leader and The Visionary win world titles. Meanwhile, The Final Boss could misuse his backstage power to give unfair advantages to his allies, making things more chaotic.

#3 Seth Rollins could capture a world title

After potentially selling his soul to The Rock and becoming the third member of his group, Rollins could focus on regaining his position at the top of the card. He could go after the WWE World Heavyweight Title again.

The Final Boss, alongside John Cena, could help Rollins defeat the champion. Rocky's stable having two major champions in its ranks and asserting its dominance on the roster would be a great story.

#2 Paul Heyman could become Rollins' new manager

The Triple Threat bout between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk is unpredictable, as all three stars are nearly unstoppable inside the squared circle. All of them are capable of emerging victorious in Las Vegas.

Many fan theories suggest that Paul Heyman would play a vital role in the bout's outcome. He could even turn heel and help Rollins win. The Rock could later order The Wiseman to become Seth Rollins’ manager.

#1 Cody Rhodes could go after Rollins

Rollins could join forces with John Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania 41. He could rush to help Rhodes against Cena and The Final Boss, much like last year. However, this time, he could turn the tables and betray The American Nightmare, siding with The Brahma Bull and The Franchise Player.

Cody Rhodes could feel devastated and could go after Rollins post-WrestleMania, recreating their iconic encounters from the past.

