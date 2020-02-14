4 Things WWE could do with John Cena on the road to WrestleMania 36

John Cena

We are on the road to WrestleMania 36 and it's only natural that one feels excited about what's in store for February and March. WrestleMania is one pay-per-view where we see many Superstars, who are not consistently involved with wrestling anymore, return and do something in their capacity.

One such name is John Cena, who in his recent interviews, has stated that he would most definitely be at WrestleMania 36 and would like to do anything in his capacity. Furthermore, it has now been confirmed that Cena will make his return to WWE programming on the 28th of February on SmackDown, which means we might get a clear picture of The Cenation Leader and his WrestleMania 36 status very soon.

Here, we are going to take a look at four things WWE could do with John Cena's potential return to The Showcase Of The Immortals.

#4 'Doctor of Thuganomics' and Elias team up

The Doctor of Thuganomics

When we saw The Doctor of Thuganomics return at WrestleMania 35 and take out Elias, it brought back many nostalgic feelings.

So, Vince McMahon could quite easily bring back Cena's vintage character and only this time, The Doctor of Thuganomics could team up with Elias to take on the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. The Drifter has been a thorn on the side of Sami Zayn and his men. Elias also has a history with Cena as in the last two editions of WrestleMania, both men were involved in the same arc.

It would be very entertaining to see Elias and The Doctor of Thuganomics team up and square off with The Artist and The Swiss Cyborg.

#3 A feud with a legend

One more time

Another thing WWE could do with John Cena has him feuding with a WWE legend, for example, like Triple H. Triple H always gets a feud around this time of year, so it wouldn't surprise anyone if John Cena emerges as his potential opponent.

This feud will have to see Triple H do what he does best - be a heel and ignite the fire by saying something personal about Cena. This will prompt The Leader of the Cenation to return and demand a match with The Game at WrestleMania 36.

It would be good to see another Cena vs Triple H match, without a doubt.

