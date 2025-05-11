4 Things WWE got right at Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 served up several top-tier moments to pro wrestling fans. While the premium live event had the St. Louis crowd raging with “This is Awesome” chants multiple times, here are the top four things that the Stamford-based promotion got right this Saturday.

#4. The WWE debut of Jeff Cobb

Jeff Cobb’s WWE debut was easily the biggest highlight of the premium live event. The 42-year-old made his entrance when Jacob Fatu was in a tough spot against LA Knight during his Fatal Four-Way United States Championship defense that also involved Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre.

Knight was about to land an elbow on The Samoan Werewolf after positioning him on the announce desk, but Solo Sikoa saved Fatu. When The Megastar went after The New Bloodline leader, Cobb attacked him after emerging from the crowd. He further pummeled him down and slammed his body against the ring post before rolling him into the ring.

The short burst of explosive damage he inflicted at ringside was enough for Jacob Fatu to easily land a running hip attack and a Mighty Moonsault to win the match. The United States Champion exchanged a hard stare with Jeff Cobb and Solo Sikoa and then left the arena without speaking a word to them. This established the former NJPW star as a powerful character as well as someone who will change the dynamics of The New Bloodline.

#3. Making Dominik Mysterio retain the Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio defended his Intercontinental Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo at WWE Backlash. Both wrestlers shared good spots, with Dirty Dom showing increased in-ring prowess than usual, landing an ObLIVion, his on-screen girlfriend Liv Morgan’s finisher, on his opponent.

As expected, the match saw interference from The Judgment Day. However, before they could land any major hits on Penta, the referee caught Finn Balor while he tried to attack Penta with a chair. Despite the heel faction getting ejected from ringside, The Prince still tried to distract the referee. This small window was enough for El Grande Americano to headbutt Penta with a piece of metal in his mask.

Eventually, Dominik Mysterio won the match. This preserved his momentum after WrestleMania 41 and also kept the path to a clash against the former Demon King for the IC title open down the line. Additionally, while this was the third time Penta failed to win the Intercontinental Championship, he didn’t leave WWE Backlash empty-handed and now has a new opponent to feud with.

#2. Giving Randy Orton a stellar match before his home crowd

The hype for John Cena versus Randy Orton was phenomenal ever since The Viper landed an RKO on the Undisputed Champ following WrestleMania 41. Their bout didn’t disappoint, with The Apex Predator inflicting a lot of punishment on The Leader of the Cenation, landing his finisher as well as stealing the Attitude Adjustment from Cena on two occasions, each through a table.

The match also saw Nick Aldis and four of his officials enter the ring when John Cena attacked the second referee of the match as well, by hitting him with the Undisputed title in the head. A frustrated Randy Orton simply dispatched the WWE SmackDown General Manager and his men by landing five consecutive RKOs.

The Legend Killer almost landed a Punt Kick on Cena, but R-Truth entered the ring and stood in his way. He landed an RKO on him as well, but the distraction was enough for Cena to land a low blow to his opponent, ram his head in with the WWE Championship belt, and pin him for the win.

Storyline-wise, a John Cena victory was inevitable in this match, especially since his heel character has a lot of momentum behind him owing to his Last Real Champion gimmick. Despite this, The Viper was made to look good throughout the match, making the last chapter of this iconic rivalry a worthy spectacle for his home crowd of St. Louis.

#1. Not giving Becky Lynch a decisive loss

Becky Lynch faced Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Both fighters were at each other’s throats, with their mutual hatred fully on display. WWE had the task of making Vakyria retain her title without giving The Man a huge loss in her first-ever singles match after her 11-month hiatus since May 2024.

The final moments of the match delivered exactly that when the Women’s IC Champion reversed a pinfall attempt from Lynch. She was just able to keep her former mentor’s shoulders on the canvas for three seconds, stealing the victory. However, the former seven-time world champion instantly got back up, hammering Lyra Valkyria with her fists.

The post-match brawl went on for some time before the security officials took Lynch away. With this, while the up-and-coming star still has the gold around her waist, Lynch’s heel character didn’t lose as much of its fire as it would have in a decisive loss. It will be interesting to see what Triple H and his team have up their sleeve following WWE Backlash 2025.

