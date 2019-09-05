4 Things WWE made clear on SmackDown Live this week (3rd September 2019)

Erick Rowan didn't even spare Daniel Bryan

This week's episode of SmackDown Live was the second last episode before Clash of Champions and WWE fans were witness to yet another blockbuster episode. While a new match was made official for the pay-per-view, the Blue Brand was filled with some outstanding matches as part of a few segments.

The show began with the SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley, who made a shocking heel turn on RAW earlier joining forces with The Boss Sasha Banks to deliver some devastating chair shots to Charlotte Flair. The King of the Ring quarter-final rounds concluded as Chad Gable picked up a win against Andrade while in the other match, Elias defeated Ali.

Erick Rowan attacked Roman Reigns after the former was revealed as the mysterious attacker that put an end to the storyline. Aleister Black finally came out of his darkroom to face Shelton Benjamin while the women's Tag Team Champions, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross faced the team of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

In yet another segment, the intense rivalry between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston continued as the latter was humiliated again by the team of Orton and The Revival.

Here we discuss four things WWE made clear on SmackDown Live this week.

#4 Fire & Desire will challenge the Women's Tag Team Champions

With less than two weeks left for Clash of Champions, the Women's Tag Team Champions still don't have challengers. Except for the US Title and the Women's Tag Team Titles, all the title matches are set for the show. Since every title will be on the line at Clash of Champions, the Women's Tag Team Titles will be defended as well.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross fought the team of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville on SmackDown Live this week. It was a non-title match but Deville & Rose defeated the current champions.

The IIconics have not been on TV after losing their rematch at SummerSlam, while the Kabuki Warriors are not in the title picture. After securing a victory over the Champions, Rose & Deville are likely to get a title shot at Clash of Champions.

