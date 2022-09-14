4 things WWE NXT got right this week: The Bloodline gets more gold; Champions retain

WWE NXT 2.0 celebrated its first anniversary this week with some big matches for fans. Carmelo Hayes was scheduled to defend his North American Championship against a challenger chosen by the fans.

The NXT Universe also chose the stipulation for the tag team championship match between Pretty Deadly and The Creed Brothers. Meanwhile, Alba Fyre was looking to make her way back to the top title picture opposite Mandy Rose.

Fallon Henley defeated Lash Legend on the show and tried to make her way into the NXT Women’s Title picture. However, Henley still has some work to put in before she can qualify for the title shot.

Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons teamed up once again to take down Kiana James and Arianna Grace. The two are doing well as a team and could vie for the tag team titles soon.

The creative team did well to give the fans a few surprises on the show. Take a look at the five things WWE NXT got right on Tuesday night.

#4. Quincy Elliott started on the right foot in WWE NXT

Quincy made an electric WWE NXT debut this week

Known as The SuperDiva, Quincy Elliot competed in his debut match on WWE NXT. He made an extravagant entrance as the fans cheered for him.

Sean Gallagher was Elliot’s first opponent on the brand. He was unsure what to make of The SuperDiva and could not do any damage to him. A shoulder tackle from the newcomer took Gallagher down to the mat.

Elliot showcased his power by hitting a seated corner senton and pinning his opponent in no time to pick up the win. It was arguably not the best match for the newcomer, who will need to showcase his skills against some better opponents.

However, it was good to see The SuperDiva make a statement in his first match, and his presentation looks to be pretty good. NXT is filled with numerous serious faces, and the arrival of Elliot will help the brand shift the mood a little.

#3. Cameron Grimes suffered another setback on WWE NXT

Grimes was unhappy with Joe Gacy's help on WWE NXT

Cameron Grimes was looking for a partner to take on The D’Angelo Family in a tag team match on Tuesday night. Joe Gacy appeared as Grimes’ partner during the match, but the former Million Dollar Champion wasn’t ready to work with the heel.

Grimes could not keep his ground against Tony D’Angelo and Stacks. He took a lot of punishment from The D’Angelo Family but refused to tag Gacy to break his opponent’s momentum.

Gacy forced the tag and hit a few big moves before Grimes refused to take any help from the cult leader. The Technical Savage hit a Cave In on Stacks before Gacy tagged himself in again and hit the handstand clothesline for the win.

After the match, Grimes got into an argument with Gacy before The Dyad took him down from behind. The heel finished off The Technical Savage before heading to the back.

Things aren’t looking up for Grimes, who has been on a downward spiral over the past few months. The match was good, and the storyline signals a possible change in character for the star. He could join Joe Gacy before taking over his faction and kicking him out to become more powerful.

#2. Damon Kemp cost Diamond Mine their NXT Tag Team Championship match

The tag team title match kicked off WWE NXT's first anniversary. Pretty Deadly defended their titles against The Creed Brothers in a Steel Cage match.

Julius and Brutus Creed started well and slammed Kit Wilson down to the mat. Elton Prince took a powerbomb into the cage wall as The Creed Brothers looked to dominate the contest. Pretty Deadly made a comeback and used some double-team moves to get the better of their challengers.

The NXT Tag Team Champions took down Julius with a superplex off the top of the steel cage, but Brutus hit back before they could capitalize. With all four superstars down on the mat, Damon Kemp ran out and began to climb the steel cage.

Julius recovered to meet him at the top of the cage, where Kemp handcuffed him to the cage post. This left Brutus alone in the ring who was brutally attacked by the champs.

He kicked out of their finisher once but took another one before taking the three-count. Kemp looked on as Pretty Deadly celebrated in the ring.

WWE has done a great job by turning Kemp heel instead of Roderick Strong. The unpredictable booking has brought the young superstar into the spotlight.

Pretty Deadly will march ahead as the champions and will likely elevate the value of the titles in the coming months. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how Diamond Mine reacts to Damon Kemp’s action on Tuesday night.

#1. Solo Sikoa added more gold to The Bloodline

The NXT Universe chose Wes Lee as Carmelo Hayes’ opponent for the North American Championship match this week. However, Hayes and Trick Williams laid waste to the superstar before he could come out for the match.

The A Champion said that Wes Lee didn’t have what it took to beat him. Solo Sikoa made his entrance and said that he will have a shot at the North American Championship.

The newest member of The Bloodline powered through and put the champion in the corner before Trick saved him from a move. Sikoa continued to dominate as he dropped Hayes off the ropes and dove on him outside the ring.

Williams interfered again and injured Sikoa’s knee. Melo found an opening and began working on the injured knee for some time before The Street Champion fought out. Trick helped Melo avoid a Samoan Drop before being knocked out by Sikoa.

The challenger hit a Uranage and a splash before pinning the champion to win the title. The match was entertaining, and WWE pulled off another swerve to take the title off Carmelo Hayes. He has proven to be a great champion, and fans will likely see him move into the top title picture.

Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa has brought more gold to The Bloodline. The faction now truly dominates the locker room as they hold at least one title from each brand. The change of champions will seemingly help elevate the title’s value.

What did you make of the anniversary edition of NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. Will The Bloodline benefit from the NXT North American Championship? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha