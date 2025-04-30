4 Things WWE subtly told us on the RAW this week

This week's episode of WWE RAW on Netflix ended with scenes of destruction by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins when both took down Sami Zayn. The Honorary Uce was given the shot to join sides with The Visionary, but upon his refusal, Sami suffered the wrath of Breakker. During the ending moments, Rollins also delivered a Curb Stomp and stood tall with Bron and Paul Heyman.

Ad

Besides this, WWE has hinted at many things on the show, and in this article, we will discuss four things the company subtly told us on the latest episode of the red brand.

#4. Sami Zayn seemingly written off WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Bron Breakker destroyed Sami Zayn with multiple spears and took him out in a devastating manner. The former Intercontinental Champion rejected the offer by Rollins, which resulted in him clashing against the Dog of WWE.

During the match, the newest Paul Heyman Guy dominated almost entirely and did not even stop his destruction when the officials stopped the bout. After seeing what happened to Sami, it seems like the star has been written off from television and may appear on WWE TV after a few weeks or months.

Ad

#3. AJ Styles might be going after the IC Title soon

Expand Tweet

Ad

AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio were engaged in a heated backstage segment on the latest RAW, where Nick Aldis was also present. This happened when The Phenomenal One was already in conversation with The National Treasure, who replaced Adam Pearce as RAW GM for one night only.

The villainous faction confronted Aldis, leading to some heated stuff between Dirty Dom and the veteran. Later, Styles was seen talking with Nick, hinting at an idea, which subtly suggests that AJ could be going after the IC Title soon. This seems so especially after Aldis emphasized the importance of Dominik defending his gold.

Ad

#2. A-Town Down Under could finally break up

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are part of A-Town Under, but it seems like the breakup of this tag team is now on the horizon. During a commercial break on WWE RAW this week, Waller announced that he will be in singles action next Monday night. This declaration seemingly surprised Theory as he didn't have any idea about his announcement.

Ad

This visible tension subtly suggests that WWE is hinting at the breakup of this tag team, which could unfold in the forthcoming weeks on the red brand.

#1. Seth Rollins is working with The Rock

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Visionary's newest alliance is indeed dominating the red brand, but the actions of Seth Rollins subtly confirm his association with the Rock. In the main event, when Bron Breakker was destroying Sami Zayn, Rollins signaled Bron to destroy Sami by a sign of slitting his throat.

This was a similar sign that The Final Boss had used on various occasions. He even did the same at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, when John Cena turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes.

So the actions of the former World Heavyweight Champion seemingly signal that he might be working with the Hollywood star, and the entire storyline is part of the same bigger plans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More