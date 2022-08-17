4-Time champion makes surprise return to WWE NXT and confronts Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker was confronted by a returning star at WWE NXT Heatwave after defeating JD McDonagh in the main event of the show.

The two stars collided for the NXT Championship in a hard-hitting and highly entertaining match. Breakker emerged victorious and retained the title after delivering three spears and a military press powerslam.

Following the bout, he was confronted by the returning NXT United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate. Bate captured the title in a tournament by defeating Trent Seven in the finals at an NXT UK taping in London. Former champion, Ilja Dragunov, had to relinquish the title due to injury

At NXT Heatwave, Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate had a staredown with both men raising their titles in the air. Vic Joseph, the color commentator, uttered the words "world's colliding," which was a reference to the World's Collide event, which saw superstars from different brands in WWE colliding in the ring.

The event is not currently scheduled to take place this year, although that could change. This means we could see a match between Tyler Bate and Bron Breakker in a Champion vs. Champion match.

