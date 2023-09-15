4-Time champion returns: 4 surprises that could take place on WWE SmackDown (September 15, 2023)

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to air tonight on FOX Network. The show will be held live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. According to WrestleTix, over 12,000 fans are expected to be in attendance.

A handful of big matches and moments have been confirmed for the blue brand. John Cena, who is back for at least a few more weeks, will be a special guest on the Grayson Waller Effect talk show.

Beyond that, a major inter-brand bout is confirmed. The Miz from Monday Night RAW will go one-on-one with SmackDown's LA Knight. This will be a rematch from the Payback Premium Live Event, where The Megastar stood tall.

Additionally, tons of top SmackDown stars will likely appear. Still, there may also be some intriguing moments and big surprises that will hook fans into watching for weeks to come. What major shockers may go down?

Below are four surprises that could take place on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Carlito could finally return to WWE

Carlito may finally return to WWE on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He last appeared at the Backlash event in Puerto Rico, but he hasn't been a regular member of the roster for over a decade.

Rumors came out a few months ago that the former United States Champion signed a deal with the promotion. He was even allegedly set to return at the SmackDown in Madison Square Garden, but it never happened.

His WWE return could finally happen tonight on the blue brand. Carlito could end up aligned with the Latino World Order, which could make for some fun matches. The star eventually betraying the group could also be fun. Will the four-time champion return tonight?

#3. John Cena could attack LA Knight and turn heel

LA Knight on SmackDown

As noted, John Cena will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect, and LA Knight will clash with The Miz on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. That may not be the only time the two stars are seen, however. Knight and Cena may have a major feud in the works.

The pair had a show of respect at Payback, but there were moments that signified Knight and Cena also had some level of tension between them. That tension could mount on WWE SmackDown, with the 16-time world champion shockingly turning heel and ruthlessly attacking The Megastar.

Cena hasn't been a heel in WWE since he turned babyface back in the early 2000s. While doing so would be a questionable decision, some fans would love to see how he fares as a villain. Turning on the popular Knight may be the best way for the legend to get heel heat.

#2. Kairi Sane could return

Carlito isn't the only former champion from WWE's past reportedly set to return to the promotion. Former Women's Tag Team Champion and NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane is also rumored to be making her return soon.

Unlike Carlito, Sane is seemingly still finishing up independent dates over in Japan. Despite that, the promotion could have her appear on the blue brand, either in person or via a video of some kind.

If she does return, Kairi may target Bayley. The Role Model viciously attacked Sane prior to The Pirate Princess leaving WWE three years ago. Another option is for the former champion to reunite with The Kabuki Warriors, aligning with Asuka.

#1. Bianca Belair could join her husband in a new dominant stable

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits

Bobby Lashley is looking to dominate WWE. The All Mighty has done it on his own in the past and as part of The Hurt Business, but now he looks to take over with totally different partners by his side - The Street Profits.

Lashley was shown talking with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins privately, and their on-screen relationship has grown ever since. This eventually led to the group expressing their desire to run the promotion and become the top stable across each brand.

If the trio wants to truly take over the company, however, they will need a female star who can capture gold in the women's division. Bianca Belair is Montez Ford's wife and has a bone to pick with several stars, so joining the faction could be a great way to make a massive impact. Plus, if the stable feuds with The Judgment Day, they'll need help with Rhea Ripley.