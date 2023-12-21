4-time Intercontinental Champion to face Gunther once more on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Gunther is currently the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. He has successfully defended his title against the likes of Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, The Miz, and Ricochet, among others.

As days pass, more challengers will arise to dethrone him, and one possible challenger for the title is Kofi Kingston. Kingston got involved with The Imperium on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

He came out to the ring during Jey Uso’s match against Ludwig Kaiser. While he didn’t attack Kaiser directly, Kingston ensured that Giovanni Vinci couldn’t continue interfering to help Kaiser win. After he stopped Vinci from attacking Uso repeatedly, Jey secured the victory.

Kofi Kingston can set up an alliance with Jey Uso during Xavier Woods' absence to take down The Ring General. While Kingston may not be the one to dethrone Gunther, he can very well be one of the opponents in the lead-up to Jey Uso’s potential rivalry with The Ring General.

Currently, Gunther doesn’t have an opponent after defeating The Miz, and Jey Uso’s singles run on SmackDown lacks a championship. The Stamford-based promotion has the opportunity to build a heated rivalry between Main Event Jey Uso and The Ring General.

Although it's not Roman Reigns, dethroning the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion will definitely glorify Jey Uso’s WWE resume.

Wrestling journalist reveals his choice for dethroning Gunther

The Ring General has proven himself to be a dominant champion, ensuring no one can stand against him or his stable. However, the gold won't stay on one shoulder forever, and someone will eventually take him down.

While there are several theories about who should dethrone him, wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes it should be 14-time World Champion Randy Orton.

"Well I said this on UnSKripted. And I know people yell at me, 'Hey Apter, don't you watch these shows? This guy is on this brand...' There are ways to switch brands if they wanna do it. To me, Randy Orton is the guy that has to do that. Perfect match in my opinion."

The Ring General’s impressive matches in WWE have made him a fan favorite ever since he moved to the main roster.