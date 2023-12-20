Gunther sends two-word message after impressive RAW victory

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has shared a two-word message following his impressive victory this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

The Ring General is in the middle of a historic reign as Intercontinental Champion. Gunther captured the title from Ricochet in June 2022 and has been dominant ever since. He has surpassed The Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in company history and there is seemingly no end to his reign in sight.

The 36-year-old successfully defended the title against The Miz last month at Survivor Series in Chicago. The A-Lister and DIY teamed up to defeat Imperium in a 6-man tag team match last week. After the clash, The Miz challenged the Intercontinental Champion to a rematch which was ultimately accepted. However, the leader of Imperium got the better of The Miz once again on last night's episode of WWE RAW.

Gunther took to social media today to send a two-word message following his impressive victory over The Miz last night on the red brand. He shared a video of him berating his challenger during the match and added the caption "pep talk" as seen in his post below.

Bill Apter suggests returning WWE Superstar to dethrone Gunther

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes that a returning WWE Superstar could finally dethrone Gunther of the Intercontinental Championship.

Randy Orton returned to the company last month at Survivor Series. The Viper joined Cody Rhodes' team at the premium live event to defeat The Judgment Day in the Men's WarGames match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Bill Apter claimed that a match between Orton and The Ring General would be perfect. He added that he knows they are on separate brands, but the promotion can figure out a way to make the dream match happen for fans.

"Well I said this on UnSKripted. And I know people yell at me, 'Hey Apter, don't you watch these shows? This guy is on this brand...' There are ways to switch brands if they wanna do it. To me, Randy Orton is the guy that has to do that. Perfect match in my opinion." [0:50 onwards]

Gunther has established himself as one of the most feared WWE Superstars on the entire roster during his remarkable reign as Intercontinental Champion. Only time will tell which superstar finally dethrones him down the line.

