4-time World Heavyweight Champion to return and avenge John Cena against The Bloodline? Exploring potential twist

John Cena and The Bloodline have a storied history. Not only did The Champ lose to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021, but he also came up short against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023. However, Cena and LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a tag team bout at Fastlane this year.

The Bloodline has constantly attacked Cena since his recent return to SmackDown. While Knight and AJ Styles have assisted the veteran in this feud, he may need more help to take down the Samoan faction.

Randy Orton is heavily rumored to return to WWE soon. If that's the case, the 4-time World Heavyweight Champion can avenge Cena's recent loss against Solo Sikoa upon his comeback. Although The Cenation Leader and Orton have mostly found themselves on opposite sides, they could unite to put an end to The Bloodline.

Fans would love to see Cena and The Viper combine forces if the latter returns in the near future. However, Orton is rumored to join Team Cody Rhodes against The Judgment Day at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Hence, WWE might not involve Randy Orton in The Bloodline saga immediately.

There's a possibility of Orton feuding with the Roman Reigns-led group at some point since they injured the former in May 2022.

Wrestling veteran praises John Cena putting over Solo Sikoa

John Cena has helped shape many stars' careers over the years, including Bray Wyatt and AJ Styles. He has put over many up-and-coming names during his current run, such as Knight and Austin Theory.

At Crown Jewel 2023, Solo Sikoa convincingly defeated Cena, taking him out with multiple finishers. This has seemingly made The Enforcer one of the top names on the blue brand.

On Sportkeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter spoke about The Champ's unselfish act.

"I think it was very nice of whoever put the match together and John Cena to say, 'Let's put this guy Solo over' because we don't know Cena's swansong, maybe. Maybe he will make some appearances, but it takes a lot for a major celebrity, a major star in the business, like John Cena, to go ahead and say, 'I have no problem putting over this kid,' which is what he did, I talked to people in the know.”

Cena is a 16-time World Champion and tied with Ric Flair. However, fans want WWE to push him to break the record and secure his 17th World Title.

