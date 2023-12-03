4-time WWE champion to finally debut on SmackDown and challenge Logan Paul for his title? Exploring the possibility

This week on SmackDown, Logan Paul made a huge announcement regarding the status of his United States Championship. He revealed that eight superstars will compete in a tournament to receive a shot at his title.

However, the highlight of the segment was when The Maverick spoke about an unnamed NXT Superstar who would be part of the tournament. Since then, there has been a flurry of speculation, and it looks like a 4-time WWE champion could make his main roster debut and challenge the social media megastar.

The name in question is none other than NXT's rising star, Carmelo Hayes. The 29-year-old star has done almost everything there is on the developmental brand. Melo has won both the NXT Championship and the NXT Cruiserweight Championship once. Additionally, he is a two-time NXT North American Champion.

Therefore, with Carmelo Hayes having an incredible stint in NXT, he is seemingly on the verge of a main roster call-up. He could soon wrap up the Trick Williams saga and head to SmackDown.

There's a good possibility that he could be the unnamed NXT entrant in the tournament, which would determine the challenger for the United States Title. Having a feud with Logan Paul would give him exposure on the WWE main roster.

Exploring Logan Paul's possible opponent for Royal Rumble 2024

Logan Paul has been holding the United States Championship with grace ever since winning it from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. It has also opened up the possibility of many dream matches for the social media megastar.

With Royal Rumble being the next premium live event, there has been various speculation on who his opponent for the event could be. It looks like WWE has already started dropping subtle hints.

One of the superstars who could battle Logan Paul at the January extravaganza is Kevin Owens. WWE is reportedly discussing this feud internally and has sown the seeds of it.

The two superstars came face-to-face this week on SmackDown and were involved in a heated exchange of words. Kevin Owens wasn't reluctant to disdain The Maverick in his promo.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Logan Paul also mocked the Prizefighter while being in commentary during Owens' match on SmackDown. It looks like the two superstars are penciled in to herald a blockbuster feud.

There's a very good possibility that their potential feud could culminate at Royal Rumble next year, as it is one of the biggest premium live events of WWE.