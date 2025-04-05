4-time WWE champion to return and confront Rhea Ripley after confirming the end of career? Huge twist explored

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest names in WWE today, but just weeks before WrestleMania 41, she finds herself in an unexpected spot—without a match at The Show of Shows. She failed to regain the Women's World Title against IYO SKY this past Monday due to a double DQ finish. Amid this, a major name from the past could return and confront the Australian ahead of 'Mania. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently confirmed the end of her wrestling career on social media, but that doesn’t rule out one final appearance.

With The Nightmare currently without a match for The Show of Shows, The Glamazon, who is a three-time Women's Champion and a one-time Divas Champion, might show up on RAW in the coming weeks. However, in a shocking twist, she may not return for a fight but for a powerful face-to-face interaction with Mami that may change everything for Rhea.

The history between Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley runs deep. Back in 2022, Beth was involved in the erstwhile Edge’s feud with The Judgment Day. During the "I Quit" Match between Cope and Finn Balor at Extreme Rules 2022, The Eradicator delivered a devastating Con-Chair-To to the 2017 Hall of Famer. Later, The Glamazon and The Rated-R Superstar defeated Rhea and Balor in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Elimination Chamber 2023.

During the March 31 episode of RAW, Mami’s match with IYO for the Women’s World Title ended in a double disqualification after Belair, who was acting as the special guest referee, called for the bell after being hit by both competitors. That’s where Beth Phoenix could come in. She might confront The Eradicator, not as a rival, but as a veteran trying to guide the Aussie star. Over the years, she had even rooted for Ripley and said that she would love to work with her.

Phoenix's return, even in a non-wrestling role, could be an unexpected twist that could put Rhea Ripley back on track. That said, these are all just speculations for now.

Rhea Ripley reacts after failing to win the Women’s World Championship on RAW

The Eradicator had a chaotic title match on RAW. She was looking to reclaim the championship from IYO SKY, but things didn’t go her way. The match ended in a double disqualification after she deliberately, and IYO inadvertently, hit the special guest referee, leaving Mami without the gold.

After she laid out both IYO and Bianca to end the show, Rhea Ripley cut a heated backstage promo, blaming The EST for everything that went wrong. She did not hold back, saying:

“ I had the match won… Where is Bianca Belair? She pulling a John Cena? I can’t see her anywhere,” she said.

She called out The EST for being scared and promised to continue making the latter's life miserable until she got what she wanted. Rhea Ripley made it clear that she wasn't done with Bianca Belair. Will Mami get added to the Women's World Title match in Las Vegas? Only time will tell.

