4-time WWE Champion set to face Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 36

This will be the first time Sami Zayn defends his Intercontinental Championship.

Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro tried their best to prevent this match from happening.

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura faced Drew Gulak on this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The stipulation stated that if Gulak defeats The King of Strong Style, Daniel Bryan will receive an Intercontinental Title match at WrestleMania 36.

Shinsuke Nakamura had the upper hand in the initial stage of the match. Cesaro attempted to turn the match in Nakamura's favor but his efforts ultimately went in vain. With some assistance from Daniel Bryan, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion successfully pinned Nakamura with a jacknife roll-up and now, the WrestleMania match is set.

Sami Zayn will be defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 36 against Daniel Bryan.

Sami Zayn teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro to take on Braun Strowman in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match at Elimination Chamber. As he was the one to pin The Monster Among Men, Zayn was crowned as the brand new Intercontinental Champion. His first title defense is now scheduled to take place at WrestleMania 36 against Daniel Bryan.

This feud kicked off post-Elimination Chamber when Bryan defeated Cesaro in a singles match. It was followed by him and Gulak picking up a win over The Swiss Cyborg and Nakamura. Sami Zayn then agreed to give a title opportunity to Bryan if Gulak defeated Shinsuke Nakamura.

It seems that the Intercontinental Champion might have undermined the potential of Drew Gulak. Now that he has defeated The King of Strong Style, Sami Zayn is left with no other option but to square off with Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 36.