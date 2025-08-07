4 Times Brock Lesnar Returned to WWE as a Heel

Brock Lesnar shocked the WWE Universe with his massive return at SummerSlam 2025. The Beast Incarnate made his comeback after Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena in the main event on Night Two of The Biggest Party of The Summer. He delivered a massive F-5 to the now-former Undisputed WWE Champion to end the historic premium live event.

However, Lesnar's seemingly heel turn upon returning at the summer spectacle isn't his first time coming back to the Stamford-based promotion as a heel.

Here, this listicle highlights four times Brock Lesnar returned to WWE as a heel.

#4. On RAW After WrestleMania XXVIII

The RAW after WrestleMania XXVIII saw John Cena address his loss to The Rock at The Show of Shows. This happened during an in-ring promo in the closing moments of the red brand. The previous night, Cena and The People's Champion had squared off at The Grandest Stage of Them All in a high-stakes main event tagged 'Once in a Lifetime,' where The Final Boss emerged victorious.

However, while John Cena had called out The Rock on RAW, Brock Lesnar's music hit instead, as he walked his way down to the ring. The Beast Incarnate extended his hand to Cena, but as the latter reached out, Lesnar grabbed The Franchise Player and hit a massive F-5, closing the show with him standing tall over a fallen Cena.

#3. On RAW 2015

The June 15, 2015, episode of RAW saw Triple H and Stephanie McMahon determine the future of Seth Rollins by announcing who the latter's next WWE World Heavyweight Championship opponent was. This happened during a promo segment that featured the trio.

In a shocking moment on the red brand, Rollin's next opponent was revealed to be Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate made his comeback at that moment, accompanied by Paul Heyman, and walked down to the ring. Meanwhile, The Visionary was frozen with fear. He had cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during Brock's match against Roman Reigns earlier that year at 'Mania 31 to pull off his iconic 'Heist of the Century.' However, Seth later gathered the momentum to slowly back out of the ring.

#2. On SmackDown 2022

Roman Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Matt Riddle on the June 17, 2022, episode of SmackDown. After an intense battle, the OTC defeated Riddle to retain the title in the high-stakes main event. This was followed by The Usos coming out to celebrate with their cousin alongside Paul Heyman.

However, things took a drastic turn when Brock Lesnar returned. Having defeated Lesnar earlier that year at WrestleMania 38 to win the Undisputed WWE Championship, the OTC told The Usos to leave the ring, claiming he could handle The Beast Incarnate alone.

After both men went face-to-face in the ring, Brock Lesnar offered Reigns a handshake. Before the latter could accept it, The Beast Incarnate delivered an F-5 to the OTC alongside The Usos and closed the show, receiving great cheers from fans.

#1. At SummerSlam 2025

In the main event on Night Two of SummerSlam 2025, Cody Rhodes faced John Cena for the latter's Undisputed WWE Championship under Street Fight rules. After a spectacular display by both superstars, The American Nightmare defeated Cena to regain the title.

After the bout, the veterans shared an emotional segment in the ring before Cody Rhodes left The Franchise Player to have a final moment with fans. It was then that Brock Lesnar made his massive return and attacked an exhausted Cena.

That said, it will be interesting to see what happens next between the two superstars on SmackDown.

