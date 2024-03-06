4 times Bron Breakker annihilated his WWE opponents

Bron Breakker is one of the more captivating second generation wrestlers on the WWE roster today. The son of Hall of Famer Rick Steiner has already made a big name for himself at just 26 years of age. Breakker’s explosive power and insane agility truly makes him a standout athlete.

The former two-time NXT Champion uses the Spear as his finisher. Many fans have praised his execution of the iconic finisher. There’s no denying that Breakker’s version of the Spear has a lot of impact. It has destroyed opponents in a matter of seconds.

Here are four times Bron Breakker annihilated his opponents with his devastating finisher

#4. Grayson Waller at NXT Vengeance Day

Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller were one-fourth of Team 2.0 at NXT WarGames 2021. The pairing, together with Tony D’Angelo and Carmelo Hayes, would send Team Black and Gold packing following their win in the show’s main event.

Waller would kick off his feud with Breakker following his win at NXT Deadline 2022. Both men would main event NXT Vengeance Day inside a steel cage. The Arrogant Aussie would fall to the powerhouse following a devastating Spear.

#3. Putting Carmelo Hayes through a wall

Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes were handpicked by Triple H and Shawn Michaels to represent the new era of WWE NXT. Both men teamed up at NXT WarGames. They’d feud over the NXT Championship in the lead-up to Stand & Deliver 2023.

Breakker would turn heel on the following edition of NXT. The superstar attacked Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Breakker would add insult to add at NXT Spring Breakin’ when he put Melo through a ringside wall with a Spear.

#2. Assault on Von Wagner

Von Wagner versus Bron Breakker was a major feud on WWE NXT in 2023. The feud kicked off after Breakker attacked Vagner on an episode of the developmental brand in July. Both men met in a No Disqualification Match on the September 5, 2023, episode of WWE NXT.

The post-match angle saw Breakker crush Wagner’s skull with the ringside steel steps. The angle caused a lot of tension of social media. Wagner would return to NXT television to finish up his tense feud with the former two-time NXT Champion.

#1. Bron Breakker destoryed Xyon Quinn in seconds

Breakker signed with WWE SmackDown a couple of weeks ago. He’d make his in-ring debut for the blue brand against Dante Chen. Breakker’s second match on Nick Aldis’ show would come against free agent Xyon Quinn.

Not only did Breakker put away with a devastating Spear, he scored one of the fastest victories in WWE history. It took the powerhouse mere seconds from bell to bell to destroy the former professional rugby league footballer with the Spear.

