4 times LA Knight was seen in WWE before he was signed

LA Knight is currently one of the fan-favorite superstars in WWE. The self-proclaimed Megastar receives a tremendous reaction from the live crowd at almost every event and has been a top merchandise seller as of late. Despite the fans' support for him to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, Damian Priest emerged victorious in London.

However, this is not LA Knight's first appearance in WWE. Prior to his current run, Knight made several appearances in the company in various roles. He has been seen as a part of the audience and even as a security guard at times.

Let's take a look at four instances when the self-proclaimed Megastar was spotted in WWE before his current successful run.

#4. LA Knight as a security guard in CM Punk and Kevin Nash segment in 2011

LA Knight as a security guard on RAW.

One of LA Knight's notable appearances occurred during a segment between CM Punk and Kevin Nash on the August 16, 2011, edition of Monday Night RAW. During this segment, Knight portrayed one of the security guards assigned by Nash himself.

This appearance showcased the early stages of Knight's journey toward becoming a successful superstar in the company. Through hard work and showcasing his incredible skills, Knight has risen rapidly and established himself as a top talent in WWE.

#3. Knight appeared as a fan at WWE SummerSlam 2011

Another noteworthy appearance of Knight took place during SummerSlam 2011. Keen-eyed fans spotted him during the singles match between Sheamus and Mark Henry, which concluded with Henry winning by count-out. Knight's presence was noticed when Henry slammed Sheamus into the ringside barricade.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo LA Knight has come a long way since the time he was a planted “fan” at WWE SummerSlam 2011. LA Knight has come a long way since the time he was a planted “fan” at WWE SummerSlam 2011. https://t.co/AvsAXOCXpl

Many fans believed that Knight was a planted fan and may have been part of a plan by the company. However, he has since elevated his status from being a fan to becoming a star on his own.

#2. Previous run as enhancement talent in 2013

The current run of LA Knight is not his first in WWE. In 2013, he signed with the WWE Performance Center and was known as Slate Randall. However, he mainly worked as an enhancement talent in NXT and faced numerous losses.

In 2014, Knight had the opportunity to feature inTriple H's full-body Power Series workout DVD, along with other superstars. Fans have also recently noticed him loudly shouting, "YEAH!" in the video.

Danny @DannyBaratheon



LA Knight shouted "YEAH!" during Triple H's workout DVD in 2014.



@YEAHMovement_ @RealLAKnight @TripleH I can't believe this exists.LA Knight shouted "YEAH!" during Triple H's workout DVD in 2014. I can't believe this exists.LA Knight shouted "YEAH!" during Triple H's workout DVD in 2014. 😆@YEAHMovement_ @RealLAKnight @TripleH https://t.co/fKvkGQirw2

Unfortunately, in the same year, Knight was released from the company due to a post on his Twitter account that didn't sit well with WWE officials. This marked the end of his first run with the company.

#1. Knight & Moxley vs. Big Show in a handicap match

One of the rarest in-ring appearances of LA Knight was in a handicap match alongside Jon Moxley, who was known as Dean Ambrose in WWE. This match occurred on WWE SmackDown in 2006, with Big Show emerging victorious in a dominant fashion over both Knight and Moxley.

top G @LAKnightWWE



Big Show defeats LA Knight (Max Dupri) & Jon Moxley in a handicap match in 2006. RANDOM CLIP OF THE DAY:Big Show defeats LA Knight (Max Dupri) & Jon Moxley in a handicap match in 2006. #SmackDown RANDOM CLIP OF THE DAY:Big Show defeats LA Knight (Max Dupri) & Jon Moxley in a handicap match in 2006. #SmackDown https://t.co/dnnoaLe6Vi

The current situation of LA Knight presents a perfect opportunity for him to establish himself as a future main eventer in the company. With his rising popularity and fan support, it will be intriguing to see what the future holds for The Megastar and how he continues to grow in prominence within WWE.

