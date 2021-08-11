4 times we thought CM Punk might return to WWE

One of the most controversial superstars of all-time, CM Punk, has not been seen in WWE since the Royal Rumble match in 2014. Fans absolutely adored CM Punk and his rebellious nature, and have been clamoring for him to return ever since his abrupt departure.

There have been some instances where it looked likely that CM Punk might return, even if it was just a small chance. Punk confirmed he was no longer interested in wrestling following his WWE departure, but there is that old saying in the wrestling business - never say never.

That being said, let's take a look at four times we thought CM Punk might return to WWE.

#4. Paul Heyman teases the WWE Universe in CM Punk's hometown

Just a couple of months after CM Punk's departure was confirmed, the WWE arrived in Chicago, Illinois for an episode of Monday Night Raw. Of course, with Punk being from the Windy City, there was only going to be one man the Chicago crowd would want to see.

The episode started like any normal episode of RAW, an intro of the matches to come that evening. Then, out of nowhere, CM Punk's music hit and the arena went ballistic. Was CM Punk coming back already after walking out just a couple of months ago?

No, he wasn't. CM Punk's long-time friend and former manager Paul Heyman revealed himself instead to the disappointment of the WWE Universe. The WWE had teased us for just a moment, and any fan would be lying if they said they didn't have goosebumps when Punk's music hit.

The WWE Universe in Chicago continued to chant Punk's name throughout the episode, hijacking the presentation that was being performed in front of them.

A month later, Paul Heyman spoke with This is Infamous about that night in on the road to WrestleMania in 2014:

"Because I knew the task at hand. Think about this. I didn't say one disparaging thing about CM Punk. It's because I have nothing disparaging to say about him. I said, "If CM Punk were in this ring tonight, he would prove to everyone that he is what he always claims to be: The best in the world." And I believe that to be true! I said everything about CM Punk that I felt in my heart and at the end of the day, we don't have that television show on the air to sing the praises of those who are not with us or just heap praise on people because we like them. The television show is a promotional vehicle to entice the audience to purchase the network or the individual pay-per-view. My task at hand is to elicit the response from the viewer that they find the Brock Lesnar versus Undertaker match compelling enough to purchase the pay-per-view or get involved with WWE Network to see the match. So when I went out in Chicago, I knew my responsibility was to sell you on Brock Lesnar vs The Undertaker any way that I had to, which included sitting there for the first ten minutes and discussing the 800-pound elephant in the room, which is why CM Punk wasn't appearing in his hometown." Paul Heyman said (h/t Cageside Seats)

WWE almost had us, but it just wasn't meant to be. Although it will go down as one of those moments we, for a second, thought maybe the Second City Saint was coming back.

